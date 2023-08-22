No ‘easy’ taxes; M.I.F. to pad debt—Medalla

THE tax reforms undertaken in recent years have left the government scraping the bottom of the barrel of “easy” taxes that could help shore up additional funding for its various projects and programs without taking in more debts, according to former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe M. Medalla.

Given this, fiscal discipline is needed now more than ever, said Medalla, also a former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary.

Addressing a recent forum at the University of the Philippines School of Economics, Medalla said, however, this does not mean reducing spending but “slowing down increases” in spending. In a presentation, he noted that the country’s debt has risen considerably, up to 74 percent [of GDP] between 2019 and 2022.

“I think this to me, this is my worry, that the relatively easy taxes are not available anymore. When you start thinking [about] taxing junk food, you’re really scraping the bottom and that’s why I think the only solution is some control over current expenditures,” Medalla said in his presentation.

Medalla said it took about 75 to 77 years for the country’s debt to reach P6 trillion, and the process started sometime in 1946-1948, after World War II. But, he said, it only took six years for that number to more than double in recent years.

However, this trend could be erased by fast economic growth of about 7 percent annually, according to Medalla. Nonetheless, this still means that revenues must grow faster than economic growth and the government adheres to fiscal discipline.

“There’s a long story to it, which I don’t have time to sell but at any rate, this is now a big dilemma that we have to face. Now the good news. If we grow very fast, the problem will solve itself,” Medalla said.

“The only problem is what if the economy doesn’t grow at that rate [7 percent], what if it goes back to its usual five to 5.5 percent? Okay, so this is a problem that we’ll have to face, but my own view is this can be solved too because the fastest-growing expenditure was current operating expenditures, that’s where the focus of the discipline [will be],” he also said.

Of the difficult tax reforms that can be undertaken—should the government be keen on introducing these reforms—those in the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) top the list.

These difficult reforms mean forcing all settlements to be done electronically to avoid bribery. He added that in the BIR, it is also important to raise salaries and make the work more performance-based.

“Maybe it’s easier to fire than not hitting the targets. But that requires a new law. In the past there was a suggestion, it’s called IRMA. Internal Revenue Management Administration,” Medalla told reporters.

Maharlika as debt

Medalla also expressed reservations about the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) which was recently signed into law. His view is that all funds that will go into the MIF will essentially lead the national government to more debt.

Medalla said the dividends of the BSP, which traditionally went to the national government, will now be invested in the MIF. Given this, the move will create a vacuum with the loss of the dividends from the central bank to public coffers and thus require seeking out new loans.

He added that with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) as well as other buyers of government securities wanting to invest in the MIF, the government would now be prompted to approach new lenders for its securities.

When asked if the UPSE paper opposing the MIF was released too late, Medalla said, it was not late; but that the process of the approval of the MIF “was too fast.”

“I think it’s already there, and let’s see what will happen. I really thought that there’s no wealth to manage. Rules of accounting, any money that goes there is taken from somewhere else. Since somewhere else is financed by borrowings, then that’s clearly direct borrowing. Either that or someone else will suffer,” Medalla told reporters.

Medalla admitted that he was not in favor of the creation of the fund from the start and had the impression that even the President was not also sold to the idea before he took office.

So he said the “curious” aspect of the MIF was what happened in between the time the President assumed office and the time the decision was made to create and approve the MIF.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said the MIF will not suffer the same fate as the infamous 1MDB fund of Malaysia because it will have enough accounting and transparency safeguards.

Diokno said the Philippines may miss a lot of opportunity cost if the MIF will not be enacted since there are a lot of projects that could provide higher yield for the national government.

Some of the areas the MIF could invest in are infrastructure projects like tollways, which generate a steady flow of revenue, Diokno explained. The Finance chief said the MIF will allow the government to invest in full or partial in investment portfolios that it would deem be beneficial to the country.