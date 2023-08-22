NFA-Albay gets rice donation for Mayon-affected residents

The National Food Authority (NFA) received 10,000 bags of rice from the government of Japan for Mayon Volcano-affected residents of Albay recently.

The government of Japan, through its Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF-Japan) donated 10,000 bags of rice under the auspices of the Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) Tier 3 Program.

Taking the lead in the event were Japanese Minister for Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke, APTERR Secretariat General Manager Choomjet Karnjanakesorn, NFA Special Assistant to the Administrator Roger Navarro, and Social Welfare Director Michael Christopher Mathay.

The NFA-Operations Coordination Department (OCD) and the NFA Bicol Region, led by Regional Manager Osmundo Guinto Jr., also helped in the facilitation and coordination for the success of the event.

The 300 metric tons (MT) of rice donated by Japan was accepted by Department of Agriculture (DA) Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and the NFA for buffer stocking.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the local government of Albay will distribute the rice to identified beneficiaries.

For his part, Gov. Edcel Greco Lagman of Albay thanked the Japanese government and the APTERR for the donation.

“Hopefully, other countries will follow the lead of Japan,” the governor said.

APTERR is a regional cooperation among Asean+3 countries geared toward strengthening food security, poverty alleviation and malnutrition eradication.

As a member country, the Philippines, through the NFA, has continued to avail of the programs under the framework of APTERR to augment the country’s rice reserve in case of disasters and calamities.