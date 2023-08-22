Neda to harness PRiSM for food inflation management

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) is studying the potential of utilizing the Philippine Rice Information System (PRiSM) as a tool to inform the government’s measures to manage inflation, particularly for the country’s staple.

Neda sent a research team to the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, to evaluate PRiSM.

Based on the discussions, Neda found that PRiSM could provide validated rice field data to their registered stakeholders every 7th day of the succeeding month compared to the quarterly Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

“Currently, we utilize PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) data to inform our inflation policy, but in order to enhance our inflation analysis, we need to augment our data sources. This is particularly important in the case of rice, our staple, and amid volatile weather situations,” Neda Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Environment Staff Officer-in-Charge Assistant Director Rory Jay S.C. Dacumos said.

Neda noted that PRiSM collects rice field data through satellite Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensing, which is unaffected by cloud cover.

The data collected through the SAR has up to 95 percent overall accuracy, vis-a-vis the ground validated data with the help of PRiSM data collectors in the field across the country using a mobile application to record and upload data more efficiently.

When the SAR images are insufficient, PRiSM can process secondary data, such as data collected using drones.

A satellite, Sentinel-1A, provides the SAR images used by PRiSM. The next satellite, Sentinel-1C, is set to be launched within the year and has the potential to further augment PRiSM’s operations.

“We have also learned during the lectures and the field demonstration that the PRiSM data is reasonably accurate. So, we can see how this could enhance our policy recommendations on inflation,” Dacumos said.

The compiled data is presented in the form of rice area maps that indicate the locations where rice has been planted, the timing of rice planting, and estimated rice yield.

The data also indicates areas of rice affected by flooding due to heavy rains and tropical cyclones and areas where rice cultivation has been impacted by drought.

PRiSM began full operation in 2018 under PhilRice to assist the Department of Agriculture in making well-informed decisions for policy formulation and planning. Since then, PhilRice has been continuously improving the methodology and technology of PRiSM.

“PRiSM is currently only applicable to rice, but according to PhilRice, the technology and methodology of PRiSM could also be adapted for monitoring other crops,” Dacumos said.

Neda chairs the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook. The committee was formed to provide high-level policy advice on how to address the recent high inflation.

Fulfilling this mandate, Neda said, involves providing anticipatory policy advice, which requires the analysis of timely data.