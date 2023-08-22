Morada, Bernardo advance in world badminton championships

ALVIN MORADA and Christian Bernardo beat South Africa’s Jarred Elliott and Robert Summers, 21-17, 21-13, as the Philippines marked its return to the Badminton World Federation World Championships with a victory on Monday at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Philippines last played in the world championships in 2015 in Jakarta—behind men’s doubles pairs Ronel Estanislao and Joper Escueta and Paul Vivas and Ariel Magnaye—and Morada and Bernardo tries to go deeper into the competition if the Smash Pilipinas beats South Korean ninth seeds Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Sung Jae in the next round.

Morada returned to action Tuesday evening with Alyssa Leonardo in the mixed doubles category against Hong Kong’s Chung Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse.

The Filipino pair, currently ranked 46th in the world, broke free from a 12-12 count by nailing four consecutive points for a 16-12 lead.

That proved pivotal as they merely exchanged points on their way to the first-set win.

Morada and Bernardo capitalized on the defensive vulnerabilities of the reigning all-Africa champions and jumped to an 11-3 lead. They were hardly challenged and wrapped up the match in 24 minutes.