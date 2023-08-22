House okays expanded NERS for jobs creation

THE House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Tuesday a bill seeking to institutionalize and expand the present National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS) to a jobs-creation plan.

Voting 235-3-0, lawmakers approved House Bill (HB) 8400 or the “Trabaho para sa Pilipino Act.”

Speaker Martin Romualdez said the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the closure or downsizing of many businesses, which in turn meant the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

“Now that we are recovering gradually from the health crisis, we have to regain lost jobs and create more employment and income opportunities for our people,” Romualdez said.

He said the expansion of NERS, created under Executive Order No. 140 into a comprehensive national jobs creation blueprint, is the House answer to the problems of unemployment and underemployment.

“Through this plan, and with the cooperation of the concerned agencies and especially of local government units (LGUs) throughout the country, we hope to address these twin issues related to employment,” he added.

House Committee on Labor chairman and Rizal Rep. Fidel Nograles said this measure allows the country to fully recover from the pandemic.

“We need to institutionalize and expand the current National Employment Recovery Strategy, or NERS, and establish a Jobs Creation Plan (JCP), which would help us address the various labor, social, and economic issues that have cropped up during the pandemic,” Nograles said.

According to him, the measure would be crucial in helping Filipinos find meaningful employment.

“We are not only talking about around 2.18 million unemployed Filipinos that comprise our 4.2 percent unemployment rate, but also at least 15.68 million informal workers that have been affected by the closure of various businesses during the pandemic,” the lawmaker said.

He also said the JCP would include all national, regional, and local government units in the country, without prejudice to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) opting to adopt its own regional employment plan.

“The bill requires the active participation of LGUs, as we recognize their vital role in localizing the JCP and ensuring it will fit the unique context of their jurisdictions,” the solon said.

The bill creates an interagency council for jobs and investments to be chaired by the secretary of trade and industry, with the secretary of labor and employment as co-chairperson.

The secretaries of finance, budget and migrant workers, director general of the National Economic and Development Authority, head of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), one representative from employers’ organizations, and one representative from labor groups will sit as council members.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will serve as the council’s secretariat. The inter-agency body is mandated to formulate a medium-term and long-term jobs creation plan (JCP) that shall include objectives and targets, action components, success measures, and performance indicators.

It shall harmonize the employment, livelihood and training projects and programs of the national government toward the preservation and creation of more jobs.

It shall collaborate with LGUs in planning, devising and implementing employment recovery and job generation programs within their localities.

It shall ensure these programs are aligned with the JCP.

The council shall also craft and provide guidelines for the institutionalization of the JCP in each government agency.

The bill requires the active participation of LGUs in the national plan to recover jobs and generate more employment opportunities within their communities.

The Department of Trade and Industry, DOLE and TESDA, in coordination with other concerned agencies and private stakeholders, shall issue implementing rules and regulations.

Initial funding shall be charged against the agencies’ budgets. Subsequent requirements are to be included in their proposed annual appropriations. Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz