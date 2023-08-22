‘Halt notice on reclamation could shoo away investors’

THE head of one of the country’s big business groups on Monday said “advertising” that the Philippines is halting reclamation projects might drive away potential investors.

However, former lawmaker, three-term Manila mayor and environment secretary Lito Atienza fully supported the President’s move to order the suspension of projects until after a thorough review led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Atienza told journalists at the Kamuning Bakery Forum reclamation should only be allowed under “extremely justified” exceptions, such as if the government badly needed land for a well-planned resettelement program for the homeless.

Atienza said all stakeholders should support the review of nearly two dozen projects, as announced by DENR secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, because reclamation effectively deprives future generations of their right to benefit from the country’s resources.

He noted that way back when he was vice mayor of Manila, the city council he led had enacted an ordinance banning reclamation at Manila Bay, but this was reversed by succeeding administrations.

The current mayor, Honey Lacuña, was, however, “bypassed” in the decision-making for the current reclamation projects that DENR halted upon President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s orders, Atienza added. The latter said he asked Lacuña why so many reclamation projects were approved in Manila, and she explained that the proponents did not get permits from her office.

Asked if he would support congressional investigations of the flurry of reclamation projects that critics worry would make it impossible to follow the Supreme Court’s mandamus ruling to clean up and rehabilitate Manila Bay, the former deputy speaker said such inquiries by either house of Congress must lead to prosecution and imprisonment for those who have laid to waste the natural resources.

‘Difficult to deal with PHL’

The suspension of reclamation could backfire on the Philippine investment climate however, according to Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport). He emphasized the suspension of reclamation projects in the country might not bode well for investors.

“The problem is the president and a lot of us are trying to get investments abroad, and one of the things that they’ve (investors) been telling us is that it’s very difficult to deal with the Philippines because of our inconsistent policies. That is why they choose Vietnam or Thailand,” Ortiz-Luis said in a televised interview on Saturday.

In the case of the reclamation, he noted, “to advertise that we are halting 22 projects is really damaging.”

“The issue of inconsistent policy is one but stopping projects is something that will really terrorize possible investors, and we have a lot…. Now I think they will all disappear because of this,” Ortiz-Luis added.

An earlier BusinessMirror story quoted DENR Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga telling a press conference in Malacañang last August 10 that all 22 land reclamation projects are suspended pending a cumulative review to determine the soundness of the projects.

“We have been obligated to do [the review] by the Supreme Court. We need to do the review of these projects,” said Loyzaga.

She said 22 land reclamation projects were approved during the Duterte administration before she took the helm of the DENR, which regulates the issuance of ECCs (environmental compliance certificates) for environmentally critical projects like land reclamation in environmentally-critical areas such as Manila Bay, an economically important water body and major fishing ground in Luzon.

Loyzaga said all 22 reclamation projects at Manila Bay will remain suspended pending the result of the DENR review on their compliance with environmental regulations.

The Environment chief said the agency has started sending suspension orders to contractors of the said projects.

She also noted they expect to complete within August the list of members of the scientific team, which will conduct the cumulative assessment on the economic, social and environmental impact of the projects.

She said projects found to have a negative impact on the environment or violated government regulations, will be given time to implement corrective measures.

“There is due process here now … If they do not comply. It’s possible for the ECCs [environmental compliance certificate] to be suspended,” Loyzaga said. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/11/denr-to-order-stop-work-for-manila-bay-reclamation/)

Ortiz-Luis said that while these projects are placed under the microscope, “I just hope that they [government and businesses involved in reclamation] will not hire purely academicians but they will include our economic managers.”

Meanwhile, Ortiz-Luis cited Felino Palafox Jr., a Filipino urban planner who has worked in 40 countries, for his positive view of reclamation per se. “Done properly, all this reclamation in Singapore, in Japan, in Hong Kong and in the Philippines, should be a boon for the country because number one it will give spaces where the city can expand, can bring new technology,” Palafox reportedly said.

Ortiz-Luis also noted that the planned expansion of an area via reclamation could moderate “escalating prices of land in the area.”

The Philexport chief said with the additional land that will be reclaimed, land prices will stabilize and can be more affordable. As such, he noted that the income generated for Manila “will probably give them a net income to be able to give services that they can no longer afford because of limited income and the expansion that they did.”

Manila Bay stretches across cities and municipalities from the provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan, and covers the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

With a report by Butch Fernandez

