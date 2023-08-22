Groups present downside of nuke power generation

Environmental group Greenpeace said the radioactive water crisis in Japan is a harrowing example of how dangerous and unforgiving nuclear energy can be, describing it as an intergenerational problem rather than a solution for the energy and climate crisis.

Greenpeace issued the statement in reaction to the Japanese government’s announcement that it will start releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific.

“Fukushima shows us that the consequences of adopting nuclear energy are just not worth it. From construction and maintenance to having to curb a crisis with global implications, nuclear energy will cost us trillions of pesos with centuries of commitment needed without a 100 percent safety guarantee,” the statement reads.

“Nuclear energy is the most complicated source of energy generation with impacts beyond its boundaries. The Philippine government should take this as a warning of what lies ahead should it continue chasing its nuclear dream: a nightmare that will haunt us for centuries. Instead, they overcomplicate our energy system and should refocus their vision on renewable energy; a much cleaner, more cost-efficient, and safer way for us to meet our energy demand.”

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) expressed its opposition to the releasing of 1.3 million metric tons of treated wastewater from Japan’s ailing Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The group was reacting to reports that the Japanese government confirmed releasing the Fukushima-treated radioactive water at the end of August.

The report also said that the plan came shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss the matter.

“We reaffirm our strong opposition to Japan’s plan to release 1.3 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from its tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant. People from many East Asian nations, especially farmers and fishers, have already spoken and repeatedly expressed their concern about its environmental impacts. The Japanese government must heed the growing clamor of its neighboring countries to protect the world’s largest and deepest ocean from toxic radioactive wastes,” the group said.