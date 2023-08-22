Government eyes October timeline for next-round salary hike

THE government is eyeing to complete the study for the possible next round of salary increase for public employees by October, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

This, after the initial comprehensive review conducted by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) on the Compensation and Position Classification System “failed.”

“So they will repeat it hopefully, and we will have the study by October,” DBM Undersecretary Leo Angelo M. Garcia said in a news briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

The study, DBM said, will be necessary so it can determine the amount necessary for the proposed enhanced compensation package for government workers next year.

This, after the last tranche of the salary increase under the Republic Act 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law of 2019 was implemented last January.

DBM has allocated an initial P16.95 billion for the planned compensation enhancement for public sector employees next year under its proposed 2024 budget.

The 2024 National Expenditure Program is currently undergoing scrutiny from the House of Representatives.

