Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople, 61

The Department of Migrant Workers announced the passing of Secretary Maria Susana “Toots” Vasquez Ople Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was 61.

“Secretary Toots peacefully joined our Creator at around 1PM today, August 22, 2023 surrounded by her family and loved ones,” the DMW posted on its Facebook page.

The DMW promised to release more details soon but in the meantime, asks the general public to say prayers for the eternal repose of Ople’s soul.

Ople is the daughter of longtime Labor and later Foreign Affairs Secretary Blas F. Ople. She later became known as an Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) advocate and served as Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In 2022, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. appointed Ople as Secretary of the newly-created Department of Migrant Workers.

Image credits: DMW/Facebook





