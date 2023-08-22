DAR training program aims to develop Siquijor farmers’ food livelihood skills

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has recently conducted various trainings to boost the livelihood activities of farmers in Siquijor province.

The series of trainings, held in the respective localities of the farmers’ organization, aims to improve the knowledge of the farmers in agricultural enterprises, according to DAR Central Visayas Regional Director Leomides Villareal.

The Taculing Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Taculing, Larena, received training for Internal Control and Inventory System to help their organization learn the process of verification. It aims to teach the members to monitor if they still have sufficient resources to produce and sell goods to meet market demand, avoid maintaining excess products, and eliminate costs associated with purchasing, producing, and holding excess.

A monitoring and evaluation of agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organization (ARBO) project training was also conducted for members of the Cangmangki RIC, in Cangmangki, Enrique Villanueva. The training aims to enhance their monitoring and evaluation skills for them to efficiently gather and identify data on their lending, drum rental and sales of their banana chips and come up with a financial statement.

Good agricultural practices training was provided to Triple M FA, in Lower Cabangcalan, Lazi, to teach them the correct guidelines on farming practices to reduce the risk of microbial contamination related to food-borne illnesses on their farms. The guidelines are based on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s “Guide to Minimizing Microbial Food Safety Hazards for Fresh Produce.”

“Arming them with the necessary knowledge on farming business will have a positive impact on their livelihood activities, hence a generation of bigger incomes,” Villareal said.