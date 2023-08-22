Cleanfuel to implement price adjustment on gasoline, diesel

BMPlusCleanfuel to implement price adjustment on gasoline, dieselBMPlusAugust 22, 20231 view1 minute read Cleanfuel Alaminos Station Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 4:01PM. Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by P1.10 per liter and diesel prices by P0.20 per liter. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Previous Article BMPlus Roundtable ATM (AutoTech and Mobility) Spotlight: Grab Philippines’ Grace Vera Cruz to deliver keynote address BMPlusAugust 22, 2023 Know more Know more Know more 32 min BMPlus Roundtable ATM (AutoTech and Mobility) Spotlight: Grab Philippines’ Grace Vera Cruz to deliver keynote address BMPlusAugust 22, 2023 Know more 52 min Public Service Bong Go helps indigents in Mendez, Cavite BusinessMirrorAugust 22, 2023 Know more 343 min BMPlus How UNWND offers tailored experiences for every modern-day wanderer BMPlusAugust 21, 2023 Know more 151 min SoundStrip j-hope’s Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) released worldwide SoundStripAugust 21, 2023 Know more 132 min BMPlus Globe is Most Consistent Fixed Broadband Provider in 31 locations across PHL for Q2 2023 BMPlusAugust 21, 2023 Know more 113 min SoundStrip Sponge Cola finds connection in uncertain times on new studio album, ‘Hometown, Part 2’ SoundStripAugust 21, 2023 Know more 353 min BMPlus La Union Provincial Office, PHAPCares Foundation bring medical outreach to GIDA communities BMPlusAugust 21, 2023 Know more 152 min SoundStrip HANDOG: An original Filipino musical on the profound meaning of giving and self-discovery SoundStripAugust 21, 2023 Know more 343 min BMPlus Innovation and technology key to logistics future BMPlusAugust 21, 2023 Know more 635 min Column Marketing Who says science isn’t sexy? Richard P. BurgosAugust 21, 2023 Know more 131 min SoundStrip Taiwan Excellence’s ‘Your Song of Excellence’ Season 3 opens for Singers AND Songwriters SoundStripAugust 21, 2023 Know more 634 min BMPlus Artifract, fine art NFT pioneer, secures seed investment from tech industry veteran BMPlusAugust 21, 2023 Know more 1275 min SoundStrip STRENGTH IN NUMBERS | The rise and rise of Al James Reine Juvierre S. AlbertoAugust 20, 2023 Know more 983 min SoundStrip HEALTHY BOUNDARIES | Aussie artist BIRDEE 王煒 on music that connects with people John Eiron R. FranciscoAugust 20, 2023 Know more 3753 min SoundStrip BLUES POWER | Witnessing Lampano Alley on a magical night Rick OlivaresAugust 20, 2023 Know more 533 min SoundStrip A fresh wave of new singles Tony M. MaghirangAugust 20, 2023 Know more 4124 min SoundStrip UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL | Seo In Guk’s first Asian tour in Manila shatters fan meeting records John Eiron R. FranciscoAugust 20, 2023 Know more 652 min SoundStrip Barbie, Kitchie, Aia, Acel, Lougee and Hannah team up for new single, ‘Talinghaga’ SoundStripAugust 20, 2023 Know more 773 min SoundStrip KALYE NATIN ‘TO | Al James, rising hip-hop acts make their mark on Spotify’s Kalye X Reine Juvierre S. AlbertoAugust 20, 2023 Know more 602 min SoundStrip DAVAO AURORA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 | A spectacular fusion of finest OPM acts and Hot Air Balloon extravaganza SoundStripAugust 20, 2023