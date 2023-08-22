Today’s front page, Monday, August 21, 2023

Cleanfuel to implement price adjustment on gasoline, diesel

Cleanfuel Alaminos Station

Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 4:01PM.

Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by P1.10 per liter and diesel prices by P0.20 per liter.

