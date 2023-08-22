Cignal TV partners with PTV4 to air Gilas games in FIBA World Cup

CIGNAL TV has partnered with government station PTV4 to air the games of Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA 2023 World Cup.

The decision was made in an effort to give the basketball-crazy Filipinos the chance to watch the national team in action against some of the finest teams in the world.

“We’re coming up with ways for Gilas Pilipnas games to be actually seen on PTV4. We were graciously allowed by our partners from FIBA so more fans could watch the games,” Cignal TV First Vice President Head of Channels and Content-Head of Sports Sienna Olaso told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We extended our offer to PTV 4 to actually carry it either live or delayed,” she said. “We just want to make sure that every Filipino will have a chance to watch.”

But Gilas matches and all games of the World Cup—including those in Okinawa and Jakarta—will be shown via free-to-air channels TV5 and One Sports, cable channels One Sports+ and PBA Rush and satellite pay-per-view.

Streaming options, meanwhile, include Pilipinas Live, Cignal Play and Smart Livestream.

The Philippines opens its campaign against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic on opening day Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Angola and Bruno Fernando come next for Gilas on Sunday and world no. 10 Italy on Tuesday to cap its campaign in Group A. Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

If fortunate enough, Gilas could advance to the second round of the group phase or be relegated in the classification phase.

“Minimum of five (games) all the way to eight games so we can enter the next phase so we can have more games,” Olaso told the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

With Olaso in the session were Head Business Development-Cignal TV Miguel Vea, Content Manager-Cignal TV Paulo Fernandez, MD FIBA Media Andrew Ryan and COO FIBA Media Stephanie Mignot.

In the 2019 World Cup in China, around three billion people were tuned in for the quadrennial showcase, including 55 million in China alone during one of the Chinese national team’s games.

“It’s very challenging to break that,” Ryan said. “But I think no doubt we’re looking at very historical records in the host countries in particular.”

“I think obviously we have incredible coverage with Cignal in the Philippines, in Japan, and in Indonesia,” he said. “Cignal has been a wonderful partner the past few years and I think we couldn’t have asked for a better partner in the Philippines.”

The FIBA official added the quadrennial showcase being hosted for the first time by three countries will be shown in 190 territories across the world.

Watch parties are also being set up in various local government units for Gilas Pilipinas games.

“We just want to make sure that every Filipino will have a chance to watch it,” Olaso said.