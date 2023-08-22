Champion of OFWs, journalist Toots Ople, 61

‘MIGRANT workers’ rights are human rights. Diminishing these rights, diminishes us all.”

Thus said Susan “Toots” Ople during the meeting of the United Nations Committee on Migrant Workers last March 2023. This was her first and unfortunately became the last address before a UN body composed of experts on migrant workers.

Ople was a consummate champion of over 10 million Filipino migrant workers, one of the largest diaspora populations in the world.

For the newly elected head of the UN agency in charge of migrant workers, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ople’s demise was not only a loss to the Philippines, but also to the entire world.

“I am absolutely devastated by the passing of Secretary Ople. She was kind, fierce, funny and passionate. A true advocate for migrants and for the vulnerable. The world is poorer today because of this loss,” Amy Pope, IOM’s Director General-elect, wrote on X (former Twitter).

Her death is a tragedy for the Ople clan who are still grieving the loss of her two elder brothers–journalist Blas V. Ople Jr. and former Hagonoy Mayor Felix “Toto” Jr.

Her two brothers died five days apart last June and she sought for a two-week leave on July 25 to grieve and be with members of her family “while also looking after her own wellness needs” as Ople was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Secretary Toots was a special person. With the deep compassion really for the people she had to care for, namely the migrant workers; she’s a big loss,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. told reporters after his visit in the Toyota manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“It’s very, very sad news. I have lost a friend, the Philippines has lost a friend,” he added.

Crafting her own path

Before she was appointed as the first secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, Ople helped his dad—the late Senate President, Labor and

Foreign Affairs Secretary Blas Ople—as chief of staff. She later became undersecretary of the DOLE and ran for Senate twice.

“Toots came from a short dynasty of the best. Her father got laborers to have a department of their own; like bankers had the finance department. When OFWs came on the scene in greater numbers he anticipated their needs and added them to his concern,” former DFA Secretary and now Philippine Ambassador to London Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

Toots never relented to continue her father’s legacy—championing the rights of Filipino workers. But she crafted her own path, by becoming the voice of the OFWs. In 2004, a year after her father died, she founded the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute (Ople Center), a non-government organization focused on helping government agencies in combatting human trafficking.

Daisy(not her real name) was in tears upon learning of Ople’s demise. She was in Aleppo, Syria at the height of the war in 2012.

The Philippine Embassy is in Damascus, some 700kms away from Aleppo. Thousands of Filipina human trafficking victims had to devise a way to escape from their captors and evacuate from the war at the same time. “It was Ms Toots who helped us,” Daisy said. “She guided us coz we don’t know where to run to for help.”

DMW stint

Ople was one of the OFW advocates who pressed for Congress to pass the law creating the DMW. Little did she know that when President Marcos Jr. won the 2022 elections, she would take the helm as the first secretary of the department.

Although her records were impeccable, she asked President Marcos Jr. pointblank if her cancer would be an issue.

“Nung unang pagkikita pa lang namin and he offered this position, ako na nagsabi sa kanila na, ‘You know mga sirs, I have breast cancer.’ You know, it was perfectly fine. We instantly moved into discussions on policy matter,” Ople told the BusinessMirror in a live interview last June 2022.

Since her department had no budget in 2022, Ople started pushing for reforms including ridding corruption among the ranks of DMWs who were absorbed from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration. She also opened a help desk and made the controversial Overseas Employment Certificate digital and free.

Ople also personally went to Egypt to help the Department of Foreign Affairs and Philippine Embassy in Egypt to repatriate hundreds of Filipino workers and students stranded in the war in Sudan.

Her decision to ban the deployment of first-time Filipino domestic helpers in Kuwait following the rape-slay of Filipino maid in January did not sit well with Kuwaiti government. Kuwait retaliated with a ban of all Filipinos to the Arab country.

That is just one of the activities in Ople’s to-do-list that she has been sharing to media. She wanted to professionalize the DMW, including the labor attaches who are heading the DMOs overseas. Her vision is for agencies to embrace “ethical recruitment.”

“Her deep concern and compassion for migrant workers is amazing. Nasa isip niya how to help OFWs in distress,” former DFA Undersecretary Rafael Seguis told BusinessMirror. “I lost a good friend who is hardworking, dedicated and loyal.”

Seguis said Ople’s death is a big blow to Marcos Jr.’s administration. Her replacement in DMW, he said, would have big shoes to fill.

“She (Locsin) was the best thing to happen to migrant workers; perfect and irreplaceable fit to head migrants’ own department; she worked on their behalf without office or means but her own before then; confused what to do DFA turned to her in her private commitment to the national good,” Locsin said in another X post.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday confirmed the death of Ople.

“Secretary Toots peacefully joined our Creator at around 1 p.m. today, August 22, 2023 surrounded by her family and loved ones,” DMW said in a brief statement.

It did not disclose the cause of Ople’s death.

“We shall be releasing more details soon. For the meantime, we ask for prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of our dear Sec. Toots,” DMW added.

Toots, however, always looked at loss as an opportunity to look at the world differently. In one of her columns in “Scribbles” here at BusinessMirror, she wrote, “God is teaching us what it means to live one day at a time. To think not only of ourselves, but also of others. The morning skies are bluer now. It’s the best time to look up.”

With a report from Samuel P. Medenilla