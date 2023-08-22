BSP joins UN responsible investment network

IN a bid to strengthen its sustainability efforts, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signed the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

The PRI is the leading global network of public and private institutions committed to incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices.

The network was developed in 2005 by a group of the world’s largest institutional investors in a process convened by then United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. By signing the PRI, investors commit to integrating ESG issues into their policies, where consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome BSP as a PRI signatory. As the central bank for the Republic of the Philippines, BSP has a broad mandate and responsibilities, and a unique opportunity to influence the responsible investment ecosystem in the market,” PRI CEO David Atkin said.

“BSP is to be commended for its commitment to incorporate ESG factors into its ownership and investment decisions, and we look forward to working with the team,” he added.

With this, the BSP complements its membership to the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) and is part of the BSP’s 11-point Sustainable Central Banking (SCB) Strategy.

The BSP recognizes that in fulfilling its mandates, it must take concrete actions in promoting the sustainability agenda. Joining the PRI aligns with the Bank’s mission and values.

This initiative allows the BSP to deepen its understanding of responsible investing, enhance the inclusion of ESG factors into the overall investment process and decision-making, benchmark its practices with other PRI signatories, and thereby, help achieve the BSP’s sustainability objectives.

Earlier, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the BSP intends to strengthen its research capabilities in its quest to deepen capital markets to make the financial sector sustainable.

Remolona said the BSP is committed to contributing to the country’s efforts to achieve net zero through its 11 sustainability strategies.

One of these is to mandate banks to make climate-related disclosures. He explained that banks would be tasked to report which of their loans and assets is good, bad, or worse for the climate.

The taxonomy to be used for this disclosure system, Remolona said, is being crafted together with climate scientists. Some of the questions that will be asked include whether bank’s loans or assets slow down or accelerate climate change and promote carbon emissions or absorb carbon emissions.

Each metric, Remolona explained, will be weighted, allowing the BSP to give each bank an overall rating in terms of its role in climate change.

The 11 sustainability strategies of BSP include vulnerability assessments; enhanced disclosures; climate stress testing; environmental and sustainability risk in prudential policy; and climate change in monetary policy.

The strategies also include incentives for green lending; sustainability in BSP’s portfolio and risk management; task force for inclusive green finance; sustainability in BSP’s operations; and capacity building.

In its maiden Sustainability Report, the BSP outlined its progress in advancing the sustainability agenda in the Philippine financial system toward creating more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient societies and economies.

The BSP said demonetized and mutilated banknotes undergo a shedding process that allow these to be converted into briquettes that can be used as alternative fuel source for biomass gasification facilities.

BSP said its regional office in Greater Manila generated a total of 1.17 million kilo grants of briquetted banknotes that were properly disposed of and re-used as an alternative fuel source.

The central bank also entered into a contract with a service provider that will use the briquetted retired banknotes, banknotes securities waste, and other non-briquetted security waste as alternative fuel for cement manufacturing, instead of using coal and other types of fuel fossils.

