Brawner: PHL, Aussie assault exercise ‘not aimed’ at China

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday doused insinuations that the ongoing “Exercise Alon” with the Australian Defense Force (ADF) is “not aimed” at China or any other country.

This as the AFP and the ADF on Monday, August 21, conducted an air assault exercise at Punta Baja in Rizal, Palawan, which is some 105 nautical miles away from Ayungin Shoal where Filipino supply boats and Chinese coast guard vessels figured in blocking and water cannoning incident last August 5.

“Hindi naman, walang specific na country, pero dun tayo nag-exercise, hindi sya directed against China (The exercise is not aimed at any specific country, it just happen that we conducted the exercise there, and this is not directed at China),” Brawner clarified.

The air assault exercise marks the first major training serial between the AFP and the ADF.

This involved coordinated air, land and sea actions to simulate realistic combat scenarios, enhancing the forces’ preparedness and operational readiness.

Incidentally, “Exercise Alon” is part of Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavor (IPE) activities for 2023.

It marks the first bilateral amphibious exercise between Australia and the Philippines aimed at enhancing inter-operability and enabling the forces to share tactics, techniques, procedures, and best practices in the conduct of amphibious operations.

“Exercise Alon” is scheduled from August 14 up to the 31st.

Brawner said the scenario for the air-assault exercise “as an assault from a ship, from the sea towards the land” using aircraft.

Supply run on track

Also, he maintained that the resupply schedule for the Philippine detachment in Ayungin Shoal is on schedule and will push through soon.

“Abangan natin (we’ll just wait) within the week,” Brawner said.

The AFP chief also said that they will continue to “observe the rules of engagement” and will avoid any action that will “escalate the situation” as their mission is to conduct resupply only.

Earlier, the AFP said the Palawan air assault covered the insertion of ground combat elements via MV-22B “Osprey” from Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D), launched from HMAS Canberra to the Punta Baja Airfield on August 20.

Meanwhile, the helicopter assault force established a link with the 3rd Marine Brigade to secure the Punta Baja Airfield, and set-up a forward arming and refueling point.

“On August 21, 2023, a joint raid was conducted at Tarumpitao Airfield by the combined forces of the AFP, ADF and USMC (United States Marine Corps) with close air support provided by Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

Meanwhile, the “exfiltration,” which is scheduled on August 22 involved the force leaving Tarampitao Airfield via MV-22B tiltrotor aircraft and returning to the Royal Australian Navy’s helicopter landing dock HMAS Canberra.

The exercise involved 175 troops from the AFP and two platoons from the ADF, with support from the USMC, as well as a Philippine Marine Corps ground-based security force.

Naval assets include HMAS Canberra and frigate HMAS Anzac, and air support by USMC MV-22B, and RAAF aircraft.

IPE23 serves as Australia’s flagship international engagement activity in the Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean regions.

This aims to promote security, stability, and stronger partnerships through bilateral and multilateral engagement, training, capacity building, and humanitarian efforts.

Aussie envoy meets with Palawan gov

Palawan Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates warmly welcomed Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Her Excellency Hae Kyong Yu and party during their courtesy visit to the province on Tuesday.

Ambassador Yu discussed potential areas of collaboration between Palawan and Australia, as well as the Filipino and Australian forces assault exercises held in the municipality of Rizal, Palawan as part of enhancing the forces’ preparedness and operational readiness.

“Thanks to your province for the support in making these exercises possible in Palawan…Along with that, with you facing West Philippine Sea [concerns], hopefully we’ll see more and more engagement in Australia because as true friends and partners, it’s really upon us working closely together, to protect what is important and that’s our sovereignty.”

Among the explored areas of collaboration include maritime security, tourism industry, energy, telecommunications, and humanitarian response.

Gov. Socrates, for his part, shared the socio-economic situation of the province and his vision for the development of Palawan.

“I just want to make the system work. My primary concern here is the governance sector…But right now, provincial government is very keen on tourism and agriculture [because] it is really our engine for growth.”

He also expressed interest in future projects and collaborations with Australia that will be beneficial to the Palaweños especially the vulnerable sector.

In response, Ambassador Yu declared that the Australian government is indeed committed to help in terms of boosting Palawan’s economy.