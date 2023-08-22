Accor will still manage Sofitel PH Plaza despite reclamation controversy

INTERNATIONAL hospitality chain Accor remains committed to managing Sofitel Philippine Plaza, despite the reclamation of Manila Bay, which has already blocked its guests’ view of Manila’s iconic sunset from the hotel’s pool area.

In a statement sent to the BusinessMirror, Accor said, “Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila has become a cornerstone of the country’s capital since it first opened its doors in 1976. Throughout the years, the hotel has continuously adapted to the ever-changing landscape of Manila. The hotel remains committed to working alongside the local authorities to ensure that minimize any disruptions to the guests whilst the reclamation project takes place.”

Accor added, “We look forward to the future and adapting to the opportunities that the city’s expansion will bring. Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila is dedicated to improving the guests’ experience by implementing several enhancement projects over the next 12 months. Accor has a longstanding relationship with the owning company of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila that we look forward to continuing into the future.”

Pasay-SM partnership

The “owning company”, Philippine Plaza Holdings Inc., will be rehabilitating the 50-year-old hotel, which sits on a property leased from the Government Service Insurance System. The holding firm estimated that the refurbishment will cost them some P4 billion.

Accor is the leading international hotel operator in the Philippines with 10 hotels, resorts and branded residences currently operating and a committed pipeline of 16 hotels scheduled to open within the next five years. Its other brands are also looking to add more properties to manage in the country. (See, “Fairmont looking to expand its footprint in PHL–exec,” in the BusinessMirror, February 24, 2023.)

A recent video of the hotel’s backyard, shot by economist and UP Professor JC Punongbayan, has been making the rounds of social media and showed a wall of soil and sand on the bay waters.

The reclamation of Manila Bay behind Sofitel Philippine Plaza is a project of the Pasay City government, in partnership with the SM Group. The project spans 260 hectares and estimated to cost P72 billion.

‘Wala nang dagat’—PBBM

Sources in SM Group intimated that the group has been “talking” with the hotel owner and operator to enjoin their cooperation amid the reclamation activities. In a news statement on December 6, 2019, SM Prime Holdings Inc. said the reclamation project will cover 360 hectares of Pasay City’s municipal waters, and will be connected to the Mall of Asia complex, which also sits on reclaimed land.

SM Group sources said the new reclamation project will be a “mixed-use” development and include condominiums and other living spaces, along with commercial and retail areas.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed concern that the waters of Manila Bay “were gone” so government will be suspending the reclamation projects due to “management issues.” While he did not mention it, the United States government also pointed to security issues over the reclamation projects, which use the services to China Communications Construction Co. The firm, said the US Embassy in a news statement on August 2, has a “role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea.”

At least 22 reclamation projects in Manila Bay will be reviewed and evaluated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, according to its Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga in a news briefing on August 10. Yet no written suspension order bearing the President’s signature has been released to the public so far, even as DENR sources assured there was one, although none of them have seen it either.

In July, DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones had defended the Manila Bay reclamation projects, telling reporters that nine of these projects amounting to some P331 billion, including that of Pasay City’s, could “spur economic development.” The DENR is supposed to issue an environment clearance certificate before reclamation projects are carried out.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





