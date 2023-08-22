8th Gawad Patnugot Awards: KVNHS emerges as Best Performing Public High School in Calabarzon

In a momentous celebration of educational excellence, the Kasiglahan Village National High School (KVNHS) of Montalban, Rizal emerged as the Best Performing Public High School in Calabarzon at the recently concluded 8th Gawad Patnugot Awards held at Lipa City Sports Academy on August 14.

Schools Division Office (SDO)-Rizal Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Gloria C. Roque together with KVNHS Principal Maria Cristina S. Marasigan and KVNHS Assistant Officer-in-Charge Michael R. Añora proudly accepted the esteemed plaque and trophy.

With a gracious spirit, Dr. Maria Cristina S. Marasigan expressed her gratitude to the Divine and her family for their unwavering support.

“Una sa lahat pasasalamat sa Panginoon. Pangalawa po sa aking pamilya, na umunawa ng pagkawala minsan ng oras, maraming salamat sa inyo, sa aking asawa at sa aking mga anak,” Dr. Marasigan said after receiving the awards.

Dr. Marasigan also extended her heartfelt appreciation to her SDO Rizal family and MonSO family, notably mentioning her fellow education leaders and Public School District Supervisors (PSDS) Maria Cristina Camarse, Dr. Van Russel Robles, Dr. Jojo Doblada, and Dr. Jay Baylon.

“Ang parangal na ito ay isang pagpapatunay lamang ng pagmamahal, dedikasyon at pagbibigay ng oras sa aming anim na libo, limang daan at apatnaput dalawang mag aaral, na ibinigay ng buong puso ng aming dalawang daan apatnapot pitong mga guro,” she said.

Dr. Marasigan also acknowledged the unwavering support of the faculty, parents, students, and other stakeholders who had helped and participated in the implementation of the different programs, projects, and activities of the school.

KVNHS Asst. OIC Michael R. Añora said: ”We are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for this recognition of our hard work and commitment to excellence. This is our second time to reach this far in the Gawad Patnugot under the leadership of Dr. Marasigan, and this time, we finally nailed it.”

“Ang parangal na ito ay magsisilbing motibasyon upang ipagpatuloy at lalo pang paghusayin ang mga programang sumusuporta sa pagkamit ng dekalidad at matatag na edukasyon para sa lahat ng batang Kasiglahenyos,” Añora said.

“This Gawad Patnugot journey would not have been possible without the help of our community partners, teachers, and students; kabahagi sila sa Gawad Patnugot journey na ito,” Añora added.

“We also would like to thank our Regional Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE) committee for recognizing our efforts in providing relevant, accessible, liberating, and continuous education to our learners, especially our validators, EPS Lito Palomar, EPS Maybel Abrencillo, EPS Glenda De La Torre, and ICT Unit Head Rey Valenzuela” he said.

Apart from KVNHS’s triumph, distinguished educators from SDO Rizal also garnered recognition. Arlene P. Paralejas, from Rizal National Science High School (RNSHS), was honored as the Most Outstanding Master Teacher at the secondary level. Similarly, Sammy Boy B. De Guzman from Kasiglahan Village Elementary School (KVES) earned the title of Most Outstanding SPED Teacher at the elementary level.

Further adding to SDO Rizal’s commendable achievements, the division was lauded at the 8th Gawad Patnugot Awards for securing the Philippine Quality Awards (PQA) for Performance Excellence and for achieving PRIME-HRM Maturity Level II for the Learning and Development Pillar as well as the Recruitment, Selection, and Placement Pillar.