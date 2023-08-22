30% cut in D.A. budget could derail Marcos C.S.F. plans

THE reduction in the agriculture department’s budget for infrastructure program by almost 30 percent could derail President Marcos’s plan of building more cold storage facilities (CSF) for commodities nationwide, according to a policy study.

The Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) noted that the Agriculture Machinery & Equipment, Facilities and Infrastructure Program (AMEFIP) by the Department of Agriculture (DA) is anticipated to have a 27.2-percent budget slash next year.

In its latest Agency Budget Note (ABN), the CPBRD, citing economists and experts, emphasized that the funding reduction could have negative implications on the state’s goal of improving the country’s agricultural value chains.

Under the 2024 National Expenditure Program, the budget for the AMEFIP would be at a three-year low of P8.299 billion, about P3.097 billion lower than its P11.396 billion budget this year.

With the reduction, the share of AMEFIP to the total value of programs of the agriculture department shrank to 8.6 percent from 12.5 percent this year.

The AMEFIP budget is lodged to the Office of the Secretary’s total allocation.

The CPBRD cited a 2023 budget analysis report by a group of experts and analysts led by Finance Assistant Secretary Karlo Fermin S. Adriano in emphasizing the implications of the lower AMEFIP funding next year.

Former Agriculture Secretary Senen Bacani served as Senior Adviser for the budget analysis report titled, “Increasing Food Prices and its Impact on Food and Nutrition Security.”

“Adriano, et al [2023] pointed out that the reduction seems inconsistent with the goal of strengthening the local supply chains through the enhancement of agricultural productivity and expansion of access of farmers and fisherfolk to markets in the 2024 Budget Priorities Framework,” the CPBRD report read.

The CPBRD noted that the funding for the establishment of CSFs and other post-harvest facilities could come from the AMEFIP.

“No less than the President who is the concurrent DA secretary has called for the building of more storage facilities for onion and for fish to reduce post-harvest losses,” according to the report.

Adriano et al.’s report explained that while AMEFIP’s funding has been mainly allocated for farm-to-market road projects, there has been a recent shift towards the provision of agricultural machinery, equipment, and support services.

“Decreasing infrastructure support may have implications on the provision of key machinery, equipment, and facilities to not only increase productivity in planting and harvesting, but also in prolonging food storage and improvement of food-processing,” the report read.

Adriano et al.’s report emphasized that the need for CSFs and post-harvest facilities “has been repeatedly raised” amid transboundary animal diseases outbreaks in the country such as African swine fever and calls from industry groups like the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc.

“While a decrease in the DA’s budget for infrastructure support does not necessarily withhold budgetary support from CSFs and post-harvest facilities, it is still worth noting that a substantial reduction in budget support would limit the capital outlays to support the agricultural sector—possibly forcing a trade-off between the machineries, equipment, and facilities provided,” they said.

The report also noted that there is no specified amount for the establishment of CSFs and post-harvest facilities in the proposed 2024 budget. “That is, they are aggregated or taken together under more general infrastructure support programs—including those that may be less urgently needed,” the authors said.

“In acknowledgement of the role of CSFs and post-harvest facilities to food security, perhaps special provisions or appropriations may be allotted for these facilities. Hence, even with the reduced infrastructure support budget, these may still be given priority,” they added.

In March, Marcos Jr. ordered concerned agencies to prioritize the construction of cold storage facilities at 11 fish ports and modernize fishponds as well to reduce the country’s dependence on fish imports. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/14/pbbm-build-cold-storage-facilities-at-major-fish-ports/)