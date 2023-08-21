Who says science isn’t sexy?

THEY say perception is often shaped by our reality. With that premise, we would usually hear a lot of misconceptions on certain fields.

One example that has become part of our country’s narrative is the belief that science is boring. To attribute the word “sexy” or “alluring” to “science” is like mixing oil and water. Many of us believe that they just don’t go well together. It is understandable to think of it that way, given that the means of communicating our science in the past was often associated with the mundane and less enticing aspects of it.

But times are changing, and the landscape of science communication in the Philippines has never been at its best foot forward as it unveils a fascinating transformation. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is taking a giant leap in championing not only research and development and technology transfer of its products, but also in communicating science to the Filipino people.

This bold move of the DOST took shape when we formalized our Strategy Framework for 2023-2028 that will support the four pillars—Sustainability, Human Well-being, Wealth Protection, and Wealth Creation—embedded in the department’s organizational strategy. This signifies that all of the DOST’s efforts, from its agencies, regional, and provincial offices, should contribute to those mentioned pillars.

From left: Prof. Garry Jay S. Montemayor, from the University of the Philippines Los Baños-College of Development Communication and project leader of the Harmonized Science Communication Framework; Ms. Marita Carlos, Director of DOST -PCAARRD ’s Applied Communication Division; Dr. Zorayda V. Ang, Deputy Director of DOST-ITDI ’s Administrative Services, DOST-PTRI Director Dr. Julius Leaño Jr; DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Dr. Leah J. Buendia; DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.; DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico C. Paringit; and DOST-STII Director Richard P. Burgos

But what’s most interesting about it is that, for the very first time, communication is finally being recognized as one of the key factors vital for us to achieve just that. Right at the center of the DOST Strategy Framework is Communication and Linkages. This is truly an exciting time because formalizing it and embedding it in the very heart of our blueprint in DOST could open a lot of doors in the realm of science communication in the country. Last August 8, the University of the Philippines-Los Baños presented its Harmonized Science Communication Framework to DOST and other stakeholders in the scientific community. This is a milestone project funded by DOST in collaboration with our agency, DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute (STII). It is such a feat for all of us, as it is also a first in the country to be able to craft a science communication framework aligned with the DOST Strategy Framework and our Science Communication Agenda. With this framework, we are looking forward to improving the way we communicate science to make it more targeted, captivating, and easily understood by our stakeholders.

As testament that we are on the right track to popularizing science, and making a breakthrough in science communication, is our very own, National Scientist Dr. Dolores Ramirez, who is the current face of Vogue Philippines for its August issue. This is such a momentous event in the scientific community, for our scientists to be given an avenue on mainstream platforms to challenge stereotypes and underscore the nation’s surge in scientific awareness.

Bannered on the cover of Vogue Philippines is a living testament to this compelling shift. Every misconception that we can attribute to what a scientist looks like or should look like, for that matter, was portrayed on the contrary by Dr. Dolores Ramirez in her Vogue magazine cover. The distinguished national scientist wears a bright green, long-sleeve blouse, with a vibrant-colored flower on her chest that matches the color of her hair, while donning a rose-tinted eyewear. The way Dr. Ramirez, an esteemed scientist in the field of genetics and bioinformatics, was personified in the cover perfectly harmonizes the union of intellect and elegance, proving that science can be charismatic and captivating at the same time.

In the past, the ritz and glamour often associated with our culture of celebrity and show business has affected the way we view and communicate science. But this conception is slowly changing. For the past six years, DOST has been embarking on an ambitious journey on placing science at the forefront of the public’s consciousness. The result of the SWS Survey on the public awareness on DOST and its programs and services from 2016 to 2022 is nothing short of impressive—from 6 percent to a whopping 46 percent national S&T awareness, and this just goes to show the pivotal role that DOST played in communicating science.

The narrative is changing. Science is no longer confined to being in a laboratory, performing experiments in a white lab coat. It is not just the boring, and oftentimes difficult subject, taught to us in school. Science is embedded in our daily lives. It is what we live and breathe, it is in the food we eat, it is in the medicine that saves lives, it is in the technologies that create conveniences for us. It is here, all around us. And the way that we communicate it shapes its existence and value to us.

As we continue to bust the idea that science lacks allure, it is important to note that it is not just about embracing the aesthetics of it. It is about the acknowledgement of the creativity, innovativeness, and ingenuity that lies within the scientific progress, which are oftentimes disregarded when we communicate about science. The harmonious marriage of art and science that we’ve seen on the August issue of Vogue Philippines is a harbinger of the times—proof that the perception on science is continuously evolving.

In this era of enlightenment, let’s celebrate this wonderful transformation of science and the many leaps that the DOST is paving to improve the way we communicate science in the country. In this continuous effort to unveil the captivating aspects of science, we bring in such an exciting time ahead, one where curiosity reigns, stereotypes are shattered, and the way we pursue scientific knowledge becomes inherently “sexy”.

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the UK-based International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the world’s premiere association for senior communications professionals around the world. Richard P. Burgos is the director of Science and Technology Information Institute of the Department of Science and Technology. A seasoned communicator, he has helped build some of the biggest brands in the information technology industry such as IBM, HP and Sun Microsystems.

PR Matters is devoting a special column each month to answer our readers’ questions about public relations. Please send your questions or comments to askipraphil@gmail.com.