Sen. Go extends assistance to Mendez, Cavite indigents

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, an adopted son of the Calabarzon Region, in collaboration with the Office of Mayor Cocoy Mendoza, assisted indigent residents of Mendez, Cavite on Friday, August 18.

During the activity held at the municipal hall covered court, Go’s team distributed vitamins and masks to 250 beneficiaries. The senator also gave away shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided financial assistance to qualified beneficiaries.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reminded residents who need medical attention to avail themselves of the assistance provided by the government through the Malasakit Centers at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City, and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, brings together various government agencies, such as DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, under one roof to provide a convenient process to avail of medical assistance particularly for poor and indigent patients in public hospitals.

To date, there are 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide which have already served over 7 million Filipinos according to DOH.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.