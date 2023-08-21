PHL military units to take part in US Pacific Partnership 2023

Rescue units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will get a chance to enhance their humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) capabilities as they will undergo training with participants of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23), which will take place in San Fernando, La Union from August 22 to 31.

This is the 18th iteration of Pacific Partnership, which is described as the US’ largest annual multinational HADR exercise seeking to boost preparedness and interoperability with seven host partner nations in the Indo-Pacific.

“This exercise underscores our commitment to regional stability, disaster response readiness, and the well-being of every Filipino and our neighbors. With our partners, this will help us hurdle challenges by fostering goodwill and fostering safer, more resilient communities for generations to come,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto said in a statement Monday.

This year’s exercises will focus on three primary trainings: mountain search and rescue, urban search and rescue, and water search and rescue.

There will also be medical, dental, and veterinary; and engineering activities.

Refreshers on basic life support, incident command system, and operations center management will also be conducted.

A culminating training on an earthquake-tsunami response scenario will also be held to round up the HADR exercises.

Meanwhile, medical and dental civic action programs will focus on exchanges and community education that will help build resilience and enhance capabilities to respond to HADR needs. Topics include public health, infectious diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, forensic dentistry, oral surgery, and diet and nutrition.

Engineering projects are also scheduled for the exercise. Filipino, American, and South Korean engineers are to address critical infrastructure concerns.

“We welcome our ally and partners as we embark [on] another opportunity to build strong, stable, and resilient communities,” Ileto said.