Oil companies hike fuel pump prices

Pump prices are on the rise again this week.

Oil firms announced Monday an upward adjustment of P1.10 per liter for gasoline products, P0.20 per liter for diesel, and P0.70 per liter for kerosene.

This will be implemented at 6 a.m. today, Tuesday, by Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, PTT, Phoenix and Seaoil.

Cleanfuel, on the other hand, will adjust its prices at 4:01 p.m.

Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

This will be the 8th consecutive week of price hike for diesel and kerosene. For gasoline, this week’s price hike will be its seventh.

Last August 15, oil companies implemented an increase of P1.90/liter for gasoline, P1.50/liter for diesel and P2.50/liter for kerosene. These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.40/liter for gasoline, P8.60/liter diesel and P5.14/liter for kerosene.

Oil companies adjust their prices every week to reflect movements in the world oil market.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Energy (DOE), oil prices surged to multiple month highs as tightened OPEC supply throughout September offset the latest weekly US Energy Information Administration production forecasts and inventory data.

Saudi Arabia will continue the one million barrel per day (b/d) cut that is holding crude production at a two-year low of 9 million b/d in September, while Russia is tapering its 500,000 b/d export cut for August to 300,000 b/d for September.

The depreciation of the Philippine peso versus the US dollar also contributed to the fuel price adjustment.

Image credits: Alysa Salen





