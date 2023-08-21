No processing of amnesty application pending new Palace issuance–NAC

Efforts by the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) to process amnesty applications of combatants or rebels remain on hold pending a new issuance from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a television interview with PTV last Monday, NAC Executive Director Maria Victoria Cardona explained the new presidential proclamation is necessary to extend the filing of the amnesty applications.

The filing period already lapsed last February, a year after former President Rodrigo R. Duterte issued the proclamations granting amnesty to qualified members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (proclamation 1090), Moro National Liberation Front (proclamation 1091), and the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (proclamation 1092).

NAC, Cardona said, was unable to process any application during the said period since its chairperson, Leah Tanodra-Armamento, was only appointed last January.

“Currently, we have not processed [amnesty] applications because the application period issued by…[former] president [Duterte] in February 2021 already expired or lapsed,” Cardona said in Filipino.

The NAC will process the applications, which were already vetted by the local amnesty boards nationwide.

NAC is now waiting for Marcos to issue the necessary proclamation for the extension in line with his commitment during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) to provide amnesty to all rebel returnees.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) earlier said the President is expected to finally issue the new proclamation within the month.

“This [amnesty] will serve as the bridge to give combatants or rebels, who probably because of injustice, poverty, or other reason took up arms against the government, a second chance or another opportunity for a new life, engage legally with the government and become productive citizens of our country,” Cardona said.

Cardona said they hope the extension will finally allow the members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front to those qualified for the amnesty.

She noted the previous amnesty period did not allow communist rebels to submit applications to the NAC after the Senate failed to concur with Duterte’s proclamation enabling it.