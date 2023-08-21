La Union Provincial Office, PHAPCares Foundation bring medical outreach to GIDA communities 

The La Union Provincial Health Office and the PHAPCares Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association Philippines (PHAP), provided crucial health services to select communities within the province of La Union amid extreme weather disturbances brought about by the southwest monsoon in the region.

Residents from two barangays that are considered Geographically Isolated Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) in Bauang Municipality, received doctor consultations, laboratory tests, and minor surgeries right within their communities when they would have otherwise spent time, energy, and financial resources travelling to the nearest health facility amid heavy downpours.

This initiative was made possible through the collective efforts of the La Union Provincial Health Office and volunteers from the PHAPCares Foundation. Medical outreach programs such as these are in keeping with the unwavering commitment of PHAPCares to improve healthcare access and provide support to underserved communities.

“PHAPCares is one with the Provincial Government of La Union and Municipality of Bauang in uplifting the health and lives of its residents, especially in times of calamities. We will continue to collaborate with communities to provide quick disaster response and medical outreach, while amplifying the assistance of local governments to its constituents,” said Lotis Ramin, President of PHAPCares Foundation.

“As we see first-hand the positive impact our outreach programs make in the lives of countless individuals, we are inspired to continue with a renewed sense of purpose. We are excited to expand our partnerships and our efforts in La Union and other provinces that may be in need of our assistance. Witnessing the enthusiasm and dedication of the PHAPCares team, the volunteers, and our partners from the Provincial Health Office – despite many challenges – has been truly inspiring as well,” she added.

“We are very glad that we have formed a partnership with the PHAPCares Foundation. It is not easy for the residents in these remote barangays to go to the town for their medical needs. The Foundation brought with them several medicines for use of the people. To us, it is simple. If the effects of Universal Healthcare is felt by the constituents such as the farmers and fisherfolks, then we can say it is a success,” said La Union Provincial Health Office Head Dr. Ed Posadas. “

Sealing the Partnership

The PHAPCares Foundation will also be signing an agreement with La Union Provincial Office and two other municipalities to oversee Primary Care Services and the Primary Care Provider Network to ensure that quality and responsive healthcare services are provided to Filipinos.

Under the MOA, PHAPCares will provide health expertise, aid in health advocacy efforts, train volunteers, and monitor project performance. They will also assist in capacity building and support barangay health stations as well as continuously conduct the Earthquake Landslide Search and Rescue Orientation Course (ELSAROC) in partnership with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“We embrace the power of partnerships and a whole-of-government approach to drive positive change in healthcare. Through this collaboration, we can amplify our impact and create a resilient healthcare ecosystem,” shared Dr. Maria Rosarita Siasoco, Executive Director of PHAPCares.

The medical outreach coincided with the PHAPCares Foundation celebration of its 20th founding anniversary this month. Through the years, PHAPCares has received a Presidential Citation for its Nurses Assigned in Rural Service (NARS) initiative with the Government as well as other awards for its medicine donation program during disasters and armed conflicts. Since 2003, it has donated more than P1 billion worth of medicines for use of the sick and victims of calamities among others. At present, it is the sole NGO member in the Philippines of the Alliance for Healthy Cities.