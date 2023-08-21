IPOPHL confirms renewal of ‘Eat Bulaga’ trademark

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) on Monday confirmed the approval of the renewal of the Eat Bulaga trademark of Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

“IPOPHL confirms the approval on June 14, 2023 of the request to extend the term of registration over EAT BULAGA AND EB covered by TM Reg. No. 42011005951, for Nice Classes 16,18,20 and 25 for another 10 years,” IPOPHL said in a statement.

According to IPOPHL, the renewal process strictly observes an “ex-parte” nature prescribed by Republic Act 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code.

Under the law, requests for renewal should be granted “primarily” if the registrant can prove the actual and continuous use of the mark.

“Moreover, as the renewal requests and other pending applications at the Bureau of Trademark [BOT] are separate from the trademark cancellation case at the Bureau of Legal Affairs [BLA], they do not affect the BLA’s disposition of the merits of the trademark cancellation case,” IPOPHL noted.

According to local reports, the Bureau of Trademarks, an office under IPOPHL, issued the Certificate of Renewal of Registration for the Eat Bulaga and EB trademarks and logos to TAPE early August.

The Certificate of Renewal of Registration showed that the date of registration was on June 14, 2013, while the date of renewal is June 14, 2023. With a term of 10 years, TAPE Inc. owns the trademark of Eat Bulaga until 2033.