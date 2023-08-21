Innovation and technology key to logistics future

The logistics and transportation sectors have been increasing their spending on technology and innovations in the wake of the global supply disruptions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Across the globe, the logistics and transportation space have put greater emphasis on the critical to invest in technology to increase efficiency and production.

In his speech at the recent Transport and Logistics Philippines 2023 Expo, Undersecretary Ma. O Aplasca from the Office of Transportation Security underscored the importance of leveraging technology to advance the sector “and to foster collaboration among stakeholders in advancing transport and logistics to ensure the supply chain.”

He added, “The future of logistics and transportation is to ensure seamless supply chain operations.”

Patrick Lawrence Tan, CEO at Global-Link and organizer of the Transport and Logistics Philippines 2023 Expo, noted the challenges in the sector over the past several years that influenced many companies to accelerate their innovation initiatives and invest in supply chain and logistics innovations.

Tan said these innovation initiatives lowered the cost and improved those companies’ reliability, making them “ahead of the competition.”

“The forecasts for supply chain and logistics innovation change drastically in the coming years, with the sector heavily influenced by recent and current experiences,” Tan added.

The Transport and Logistics Philippines 2023 Expo highlighted the contributions of the transportation and logistics industries to ease doing business and transform the country into a modern economic powerhouse.

The three-day event showcased the latest industry products, such as fleet management vehicles, fuel-efficient solutions, vehicle tracking, shipping and cargo equipment, warehousing solutions, safety and security technologies, and many more to see at the expo. See the Aratum, Fast Logistics, Denovo, Global Autodistribution, and Excelucent booths, among others.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures within the industry and joined by notable dignitaries. Undersecretary Elmer Francisco U. Sarmiento, representing the Maritime Sector of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), delivered the keynote address. The other speakers were Undersecretary Michael Ted Macapagal, Chairman of Philippine National Railway (PNR), Captain Stanley Ng, President and CEO of Philippine Airlines, and more.

“I commend the efforts of Global-Link MP Events International, Inc. for providing a platform where stakeholders can engage in various topics and immerse themselves in modern technology, sustainable materials, and global trends that will help shape the industry,” Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel. M. Bonoan commented.

The Transport & Logistics Forum 2023 was spearheaded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Inc. It hosted a series of speeches, interactive sessions led by experts, thought leaders, policymakers, and a panel discussion. These sessions delved into critical subjects such as optimizing import/export processes, harnessing the power of e-commerce in logistics, and driving advancements in the railway infrastructure.

By facilitating insightful conversations among key players, the forum aims to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, shaping the industry’s trajectory toward greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. Attendees will have ample networking opportunities to connect with peers, industry veterans, and potential business partners, ensuring valuable connections are made to foster collaboration and growth. Philippine Airlines, International Container Terminal Services, and Airspeed sponsored the event.

The forum qA was organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Inc. (ICCPI) in partnership with Olacon together with the other chambers, namely, the Spanish Chamber-La Cámara, the French Chamber- CCI France, the British Chamber, and the German Chamber- AHK Philippines.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista added, “This timely Transport & Logistics expo is expected to provide fresh insights on how best to elevate our rails, road, airport, and port projects to world-class standards. We must welcome the sharing and networking of participants that will hopefully open opportunities that would impact ongoing transport projects.”