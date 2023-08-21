‘I escaped by clinging to garbage truck floor’

NEW Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmate Michael Cataroja said last Sunday he was able to escape from the prison’s maximum compound last month by clinging to the bottom of a garbage truck.

Cataroja made this claim before the Board of Inquiry (BOI) of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) created by BuCor Director General (Dir. Gen.) Gregorio Pio P. Catapang following Cataroja’s recapture last August 17 in Angono, Rizal.

The BOI was composed of BuCor Deputy Dir. Gen. for Administration Al I. Perreras, Deputy Dir. Gen. for Operations Gil T. Torralba and lawyer Ferdinand V. Balduman, chief of Intelligence and Investigation Division.

“Re-arrested PDL [person deprived of liberty] Cataroja, who escaped from [the NBP], reenacted to members of the Board of Inquiry created by …Catapang how he was able to escape from the Maximum Security Compound of the state penitentiary by clinging to the bottom of the garbage truck,” a statement from the BuCor read.

Cataroja’s claim before the BOI contradicted his earlier statement to the Angono police team who recaptured him that he casually walked out of the maximum compound undetected by pretending to be a visitor.

Angono Municipal Police Chief Maj. Lauro Leyva Moratillo said Cataroja told them he timed his escape during the visit of relatives of inmates at the maximum security compound. Cataroja told them he copied the mark stamped on visitors at the national penitentiary.

Catapang said the BOI will continue its probe on Cataroja’s escape as well as the liability of BuCor officials and personnel.

Earlier, BuCor sought the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to search the prison’s septic tanks on the suspicion that Cataroja might have been killed and buried there.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla earlier said that the decapitated body found inside a septic tank in the maximum security compound last month was Cataroja. Remulla later admitted the information turned out to be false.

The NBI later told a Senate inquiry that the bones located in the septic tank are most likely chicken bones.

Cashless policy

IN a related development, the BuCor announced it would be implementing a cashless policy in all operating prison and penal farms (OPPF) nationwide in a bid to stop cash-related illegal activities.

PDLs are currently allowed, according to Catapang, to possess money while serving sentence, either from proceeds of their engagement in work and livelihood programs, or money sent to them from relatives and friends here and abroad in order to augment the limited resources allocated for their basic needs.

“However, we received reports that some PDLs used their money in illegal business transactions so, to put a stop to this practice, all OPPF will be a ‘cashless zone,’” Catapang said.

He noted that PDLs and even corrections officers assigned to man the security compound will not be allowed to carry cash, or such will be confiscated.

Confiscated money from PDLs will be deposited to the PDL’s trust fund while confiscated money from COs will be deposited to the employees’ trust fund.

Instead of cash, the BuCor will issue PDLs individual booklets similar to those issued by banks, reflecting the amount credited to the name of the holder and entitling him to purchase goods or items from a store inside prisons.

The PDLs are allowed to receive a maximum of P2,000 per week.

Any BuCor personnel who will be caught in possession of a PDL’s booklet will be dismissed outright from the service, according to Catapang.

“With this new policy, we are hitting two birds with one stone: eradicating the use of cash money in illegal business transactions of PDLs and discipline our own personnel from meddling with PDL’s money,” the BuCor official added.