Filipino nurse killed in L.A., husband tagged suspect

A FILIPINO nurse in Los Angeles was found dead after she went missing for three weeks.

The Filipino nurse is identified as Ruby Pink Abriol, 38, from Carson City.

The LA County police are treating her death as a murder case and investigating her husband as the prime suspect.

Abriol was last seen on July 31 on the block near her residence a long East 224th Street in Carson City. The LA County Sheriff’s Department then issued a missing person’s bulletin on her disappearance.

“Pinky Abriol’s last known sighting traces back to the day she left her home for work at a Torrance hospital. Tragically, she never arrived at her workplace, and her vehicle was later located in a parking lot,” a jobsite blog reported. Her body was found after an 11-day police search.

Consul General Edgar Badajos said the Homicide Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case and “a possible charge of murder may be filed against the husband.”

When asked if the husband is also a Filipino, he said, “Yes, as per our sources.”

Abriol had posted videos of her and her partner and child on Tiktok. Badajos could not confirm if the video on Tiktok is also Abriol’s husband.

—