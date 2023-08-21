Estrella cites DAR’s milestones during PBBM’s 1st year in office

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributed a total of 85,853 hectares of public and private agricultural lands during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s first year in office, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III said.

The distributed lands represent a total of 71,360 land titles and were distributed to 68,427 beneficiaries, he said.

Some 49,484 titles covering 43,623 hectares were distributed to 43,623 farmer beneficiaries from January to July 7, 2023 alone.

Estrella said from January to December 2022, under the previous DAR administration, only 2,343 titles covering 2,159 hectares were distributed to 3, 393 farmers.

During the same period or from July to December 2022, the numbers soared to 6,736 titles covering 8,991 hectares distributed to 6,945 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB) under President Marcos’ watch, according to Estrella.

The DAR chief specifically cited the record breaking performance on the distribution of e-titles under the project Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT), which seeks to parcelize lands under collective certificates of land ownership awards (CCLOAs) to have specific areas titled to individual farmers.

A 1,6275 percent increase was noted from January to July 2023 with a total of 33,654 e-titles covering 46,241 hectares given to 29,320 ARBs compared to only 2,343 titles covering 3, 393 hectares distributed to 2, 159 beneficiaries from March 2021, to June 2022 under the previous administration.

Estrella said that the SPLIT land distribution performance for the first 7 months of 2023 is outstanding compared to the cumulative 22 month overall land distribution accomplishments from March 2021 to December of 2022.

“The DAR is bent on distributing the remaining target of at least 30,000 titles more for this year to complete its target for 2023 to distribute a total of at least 80,000 titles to our ARBs nationwide,” Estrella said.

During the budget hearing of the proposed 2024 budget of the DAR at the House of Representatives, lawmakers lauded the performance of the DAR and expressed support behind the move to increase the 2024 budget.

The lawmakers noted that the proposed 2024 budget is insufficient to finance its three major program thrusts in 2024 namely, accelerated land distribution, swifter agrarian justice delivery and strategic provision of broader support services to farmers.

The DAR’s P9.392.29-billion proposed budget for 2024 is 40.74 percent or P6.46 billion lower than its 2023 appropriation of P15.850.2 billion.

During the public hearing, Estrella also cited the major performance milestones of the DAR in the first year of the administration, which include the signing of Republic Act No. 11953 or the New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act that condones all the unpaid amortizations of the agrarian debt, including interest and surcharges, if any.

Under the said law, the government also assumes the obligation of 10,201 ARBs tilling 11, 531.24 hectares of land to pay the remaining balance of the direct compensation due the concerned landowners under the Voluntary Land Transfer (VLT) or the Direct Payment Scheme (DPS) amounting to P 206,247,776.41 million.