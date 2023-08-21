Embo teachers hope for ‘smooth transition’ for opening of classes amid Taguig-Makati row

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) on Monday assured it will abide by Supreme Court (SC) ruling on the settlement of the boundary dispute Makati and Taguig Cities, even as the group called for “smooth transition” on the resumption of classes for some 30,000 public school learners about a week from now.

TDC national chairperson Benjo Basas said that they call on both parties to respect the SC decision, noting that the welfare of the students should be of paramount importance.

“Yes, recognized naman namin ’yun [the SC ruling]. Even Makati submits to this finality of the SC ruling,” he said.

Earlier, Noel Meneses, president of the Fort Bonifacio High School Faculty Club called for an immediate resolution over the Taguig-Makati issue since the opening of classes is fast approaching.

“We hope the two parties could have reached an agreement to restore the normal school operation,” said Meneses.

He admitted that they are presently in a dilemma and hoping that the situation would go back to normal before the opening of classes on Tuesday, August 29.

Meneses said that the majority of teachers were affected by the issues confronting the schools division, “particularly when the documents are immediately needed for transactions like certifications, assignment orders, permits, or loan applications that are very much needed in time for the beginning of classes.”

Meneses, who is also speaking on behalf of the local TDC chapter, added that since teachers are “at the frontlines in education, directly involved with learners, their parents, and the community, and thus can help the Department of Education [DepEd] to disseminate proper information.” He added, however, his group also needs to be informed of the situation.

Meanwhile, 14 school principals of the public schools located in the so-called embo barangays said that there would be no problem if they will be placed under the Taguig City government.

Makati Science High School Principal Dr. Felix Bunagan said that the conduct of Brigada Eskwela, in preparation for the opening of school year (SY) 2023-2024, was a success, which was participated by Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni Cayetano.

This was echoed by West Rembo Elementary School Principal Alma Adona. Cayetano visited both schools during the Brigada Eskwela launch.

The TDC said that the 14 public schools cover some 15,00 teachers and 30,000 learners.

Basas said that the Central Office’s assumption of authority over the aforementioned schools would ease tension and open the door for more friendly talks between the two local government units.

“With just a week to the opening of classes, our schools will need to make preparations, and in order to do this, teachers and other school personnel should be allowed to work, business as usual. We hope that things will get better sooner,” Basas said.

The DepEd Order No. 23, s. 2023 signed by Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte placed the control of 14 schools under the Office of the Secretary.