Comelec includes 10 ‘embo’ barangays in Taguig BSKE

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) released the guidelines for the administrative transfer of 10 barangays from Makati City to Taguig City for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to a memorandum dated August 19, the barangays in Parcel 3 and 4, psu 2031 are now “part of Taguig City for purposes of the 2023 BSKE.”

The memorandum was signed by Director IV Consuelo Diola, citing the Supreme Court (SC) decision in G.R. No. 235136 Municipality of Makati vs Municipality of Taguig.

According to Chairman George Garcia, voters from affected barangays no longer have to register again for the upcoming elections.

In the memorandum, the poll body also outlined a plan in various departments for a smooth transition.

SC ruled in 2021 that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, covering Parcels 3 and 4, psu 2031, as part of Taguig City.

Makati City filed for a motion for reconsideration in 2022 and 2023 but these were denied by the High Court.

BSKE will be held on October 30 this year.

‘Wise and prudent’

The City of Taguig on Monday urged Makati City officials to demonstrate a spirit of cooperation and respect following Comelec’s recognition of the 10 embo barangays as being part of Taguig in the upcoming BSKE.

Taguig called Comelec’s decision “wise and prudent.”

“Let us work together for the community in assuring a seamless transition for our Barangay and SK officials. Embracing this outcome with unity, open communication, honesty, and truthfulness will undoubtedly contribute to the betterment of all residents involved,” Taguig said in a statement.

It added: “The Honorable Commission’s decision is in compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision which is clear and unambiguous. It is also the proper attitude and conduct approved and encouraged by the Supreme Court in Camarines Norte v. Province of Quezon [G.R No. 80796, 11 October 2001] and Provincial Government of Quezon v. COMELEC [G.R No. 132885, 11 October 2001].”

The Comelec’s move to fully implement the SC’s final and executory decision in the territorial dispute is highly commendable, Taguig said, adding it stands as a testament to its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring peaceful and orderly elections.

“We again ask all government agencies to help ease the tension among our people by complying without delay with the Supreme Court’s decision,” Taguig said stressing that the residents in the embo barangays “need and deserve that help.”