UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL | Seo In Guk’s first Asian tour in Manila shatters fan meeting records

MANILA – Seo In Guk’s first Asian meeting tour in Manila shattered records as it extended over three hours, earning the distinction of being the longest fan meeting ever held in the country.

The event of Seo In Guk, a South Korean actor and singer-songwriter whose work had left a significant mark on his fans organized by Epic Events, took place on Saturday, August 12, at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City.

The sight of people dressed in Korean actor’s merchandise, holding signs, and speaking animatedly about their love for him was a revelation.

It was clear that this event was more than just a chance to see a celebrity; it was an opportunity for fans to connect, share, and express their adoration.

When In Guk finally appeared on stage, the euphoria in the room was undeniable. The cheers, the tears, and the sheer joy were a testament to the power of his passion as an artist.

As the NFT buzzed with excitement, fans were treated to an unforgettable journey through Seo In Guk’s illustrious career.

“Even at the backstage, I was really excited to hear all your passionate screams but now that I’m on stage, it’s giving me big energy,” Seo In Guk said.

His soulful melodies resonated throughout the venue, accompanied by his genuine interactions with the audience.

In Guk’s voice effortlessly glided through the air, carrying the sweet strains of ‘Like You’ from Cafe Minamdang, and captivating hearts with every note.

And the ‘kilig’ moments of the fans didn’t end yet as he spoke Tagalog words that he knew, “Kumusta na kayo mga bebe ko?” and it literally electrifies the whole crowd.

As he added, “Na-miss nyo ba ako? Na-miss ko kayo,” and the crowds continuously shout out loud and crazily express their romantic excitement, “WE LOVE YOU SEO IN GUK!”

But the journey had only just begun. With ‘Tease Me’, he skillfully toyed with the delicate balance between vulnerability and confidence.

Followed by ‘Shake It Up’ which brought a dynamic shift to the evening, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

The energy radiating from the stage was transferable, and the crowd couldn’t help but groove along to the transferable rhythm.

However, the pinnacle of the night arrived when In Guk performed his own rendition of Yeng Constantino’s classic, “Ikaw”.

This performance, which he had tantalizingly teased on his YouTube vlog, was met with an uproar of excitement from the crowd.

The clips shared on his channel gave fans a glimpse into the dedication and effort he poured into mastering this OPM gem, adding an intimate touch to the overall experience.

Beyond the captivating performances, the event also featured engaging segments that allowed fans to gain insight into the artist’s life and creative process.

One such compelling part of this event was the ‘Seo In Guk Choice Awards,’ where the artist showcased his superbly taste by selecting those who exuded exceptional style and flashy finesse for the event.

The chosen Top 10 not only received recognition for their fashion prowess but also the unique chance to share the stage with the charismatic In Guk himself. The Filipino fan won the segment.

Next, the mouthwatering highlight of the tour came in the form of Seo In Guk’s Food Truck. Venturing into the realm of taste, In Guk took on the challenge of reinventing a classic Filipino treat: Halo-halo, a Filipino-style shaved ice made with sweetened beans, fruits, and jellies and topped with milk, leche flan, purple yam jam, and ice cream, was given a delightful twist by the artist.

However, the tour didn’t stop at fashion and food—it seamlessly transitioned into thrilling moments of camaraderie and games.

The ‘Seo In Guk vs. Heartriders’ segment saw In Guk and handpicked fans engaging in a series of spirited challenges that transcended language barriers and bridged cultures.

From the spirited ‘sipa,’ a traditional Filipino street game, to intense staring contests and captivating arm wrestling matches, the bond between In Guk and his fans was cemented in laughter, competition, and shared experiences.

As In Guk said, as the meeting tour came to an end, “First of all, it has been really a good memory to me and I hope that it’s been a good memory to you guys as well.”

Adding his message to the Filipino fans, “Speaking honestly, before I arrived in Manila, I was just worrying if there would be a lot of fans welcoming me and loving me.” However, upon hearing the enthusiastic screams and realizing that his fans had waited all day for him, his spirits were lifted.

The Filo Heartriders can anticipate more to come from In Guk, who expressed his intention to return soon, saying, ” I hope and promise to come back here as soon.” (All photos by John Eiron R. Francisco)

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco/BM





