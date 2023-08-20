Science, ecozone, SUCs leaders signpact for creation of KIST parks, zones

The establishment of Knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology (KIST) Parks and Ecozones in state universities and colleges (SUCs) that will help communities develop may soon be a reality.

This was highlighted when the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), together with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the creation of KIST Parks and Ecozones.

The event was held during the 2023 PASUC annual convention in Pasay City on August 10.

The KIST Parks and Ecozones intend to promote skills development, and knowledge sharing between the government, academe and industry, for the commercialization of research and development (R&D), leading to the advancement of techno-entrepreneurship.

Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. emphasized the increasingly important role of science, technology and innovation (STI) as part of the cornerstones for modern society.

He said it forms the economic programs that can lead to a brighter and more sustainable future for our country.

He outlined the priority of DOST directions for 2023-2028 strategic pillars that adhere to the promotion of: human well-being; wealth creation or generation; wealth protection; and sustainability in which technologies will support the circular economy programs, environmental protection through further R&D.

“Through [the] partnership with other government agencies, private organizations and the academe, the DOST will continue to create solutions that are relevant and innovative and will fill in the gaps [in] all sectors and communities to achieve inclusive development,” he said.

Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho A. Mabborang underscored the presence of KIST Parks and Ecozones that will build a stronger partnership between the DOST, PEZA and academe by increasing the growth of S&T-based firms, and the MOU will make it possible to further implement the program’s nationwide rollout.

As stated in the MOU, the DOST will provide technical assistance toward improving the STI solutions that will lead to higher productivity and better quality of life based on the DOST strategic pillars.

On the other hand, PEZA will promote the flow of investors, both foreign and local, into economic zones by putting them up strategically in as many provinces as possible.

The PASUC, through its Platform for Innovating SUCs for Industry 4.0 (PISI), aims to make the academe an innovation driver under the KIST framework of PEZA.

At the news conference, PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said: “The KIST in academe can attract investors that are in R&D and innovation, with that engagement [the PEZA] can now mobilize with MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises] to be part of the value chain and commercialization of products that can create more jobs and livelihood.”

When asked what is the difference between a techno hub and KIST Park, Panga explained, “The techno hub is an IT Park variant, while the KIST [Park] is a result of the initial model of IT Park. The difference is that, in an IT Park, the activities are mostly IT enabled, these are your voice and non-voice. But in KIST we want it to be specifically hosted by universities, precisely because we want the investors to take advantage of the huge talent pool with the students, with the scientists and the laboratories.”

When asked if there’s a priority specialization or field in KIST Park, the science chief said, “It will depend or vary on SUCs’ expertise, as we all know there were also technology and incubation business hubs in the same university sometimes that would cater to MSMEs.”

In the academe, PASUC President Dr. Tirso A. Ronquillo said, “The academe has a bigger role in the value chain as it will do R&D.”

“We see that our KIST is only a high value and low volume development or manufacturing. It is not our mandate to mass produce. It is really on R&D and maybe we can have some prototyping on technology or product with higher value but we can produce in a low volume as a result of our research. After that, we can pass that on the side where they can do mass manufacturing,” Ronquillo pointed out.

Accordingly, the SUCs will benefit from the KIST through access to fiscal and nonfiscal incentives offered by PEZA as a Special Economic Zone, Promotion of Industry as Academe Collaboration through technology transfer of University Intellectual Property, and acceleration of products and services of startups and spinoffs to the foreign market.

To date, there are already 44 SUCs that have signified their interest to have a KIST Park. Batangas State University launched its KIST Park on July 20, 2020.

On August 3, the DOST signed with PEZA a joint memorandum circular for their partnership for the establishment of KIST Ecozones in the country.

Solidum hopes to involve the local government units l to have a KIST Park, such as in Cauayan City, Isabela, that was established last March through the help of the Isabela State University.

Image credits: DOST





