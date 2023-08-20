Saint Lorenzo Ruiz statue finds ‘home’ at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York

The sainthood of Saint Lorenzo Ruiz in 1987 was not only a historical breakthrough in Catholic history. It was likewise a significant mark in the Philippine Catholic landscape, being the first Filipino saint.

“In 1987 we were given a first Filipino Saint so it’s something that Filipinos would be rejoicing in and be proud of,” said Fr. Erno Bolibar Diaz, a retired priest from the Archdiocese of New York.

Diaz is known for his dedication to Saint Lorenzo Ruiz, authoring his accounts on the life of the saint and its significance to the Catholic faith in his book “On the road with San Lorenzo,” published by UST Publishing House in 2005.

Diaz wrote in the book: “I knew deep in my being that it would be just a matter of time and San Lorenzo Ruiz would have a church for ‘home.’”

And just like that, the Filipino priest’s prayers came true.

Saint Lorenzo Ruiz is set to mark another “first” in history—his permanent enshrinement at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Finding a home

In an interview, Diaz attributed significant gratitude to two people: Cardinal Jaime Sin and the late Filipino businessman Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua.

“It is Antonio Cabangon-Chua, the [former] ambassador, who really thought of donating the statue of San Lorenzo Ruiz,” Diaz said.

“Understand that the ambassador has a very strong devotion to San Lorenzo Ruiz,” he added.

Then, the ambassador gave the statue to Cardinal Sin, who later on had it sent to the United States.

Cabangon-Chua was the founder of ALC Group of Companies that includes the BusinessMirror.

The history of finding home for Saint Lorenzo Ruiz’s statue was detailed in Diaz’s book.

In Chapter 14, the priest recounted driving around New York to personally search a home for the three-foot bronze statue.

Retelling the experience, he wrote, “Then, there were moments when I was confronted with the realization that I could be stranded on the way or experience a car breakdown.”

Eventually, he countered, “But through it all, I knew that the Lord, through San Lorenzo, would guide me and protect me in every step.”

As of this writing, the statue is temporarily at the Church of the Epiphany in New York.

‘It’s about time!’

“You cannot just display any statue at [St. Patrick’s] Cathedral unless it meets [its] artistic standard,” Diaz shared.

Nonetheless, they earned the courage to take a picture of the statue and sent it to the cathedral, with the hopes that the statue would now find its home.

According to Diaz, a priest from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral said, “That’s perfect!” upon seeing the statue.

And that was the moment when, after all those years of hard work and faith, the statue of Saint Lorenzo Ruiz would have a permanent home.

“I think it’s a place of honor for us, Filipinos, and for us, Catholics,” Diaz reflected. “That statue was selected by the cathedral because they thought it was perfect for [it].”

On October 25, a “big Mass” will be held at the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral with about 300 Filipino priests to commemorate the permanent enthronement of Saint Lorenzo Ruiz.

With nothing but excitement, Diaz told the BusinessMirror: “It’s about time!”

He added partly in Flipino, “It’s about time that Filipino Catholics be recognized in America.”

“I’m very very excited! It’s not easy to have a statue enthroned there [US]. But the fact that it [Saint Lorenzo Ruiz’s statue] will be enthroned there is really going to be very exciting,” he pointed out.

Image credits: Emm Alquinto





