Saavedra shines as Tamaraws upend Green Spikers in Collegiate Challenge

FAR Eastern University (FEU) survived the first match that went the distance in the week-long V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge marked by straight-set romps, repelling De La Salle, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 17-15, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The Tamaraws overcame huge deficits to upend the Green Spikers, including a 9-13 hole in the decider as Dryx Saavedra stepped up to anchor the team’s stirring 8-2 closing run capped by back-to-back kills that ended that tense-filled two-hour and 24-minute match.

Saavedra wound up with 25 points, all from spikes, as the Tamaraws rebounded from a shutout loss to the fancied National University Bulldogs in the opener last Wednesday for a 1-1 record.

“It was make or break for us, because it was a seesaw match,” FEU coach Ed Orcullo said. “It was a test of character for the players, how they handle pressure.”

Andrei Delicana added 16 points on 12 spikes, three blocks and an ace, while Jomel Codilla finished with nine markers for FEU.

Noel Kampton paced De La Salle with 20 points on 18 kills and two aces while Vince Maglinao produced 17 points, 15 of which came from attacks.

Ateneo de Manila University, meanwhile, battled back from a set down and repulsed Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16, to kick off its campaign in the other men’s result of the two-division tournament organized by Sports Vision and supported by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa.

The Blue Eagles scored eight unanswered points to pull away from a tight 9-all count in the fourth set with Kennedy Batas spiking their decisive blast with two straight hits and Anil Pacino capping it with an ace.

“For a first game, we’ll take this win,” Ateneo head coach Timothy Sto. Tomas said. “Even though there were instances when our opponents caught up with us then we get our rhythm back.”

Playmaker Enzo Gutierrez provided spark off the bench, setting up Batas and Jian Salarzon for a number of hits.

Batas ended up with 13 points, including nine kills, while Salarzon produced a game-high 18 markers, including four blocks.

Ervin Osabel scored 14 points while Bryan Cabrera added 11 markers with two blocks for the Generals, who also bowed to the University of Perpetual Help Altas last Wednesday.