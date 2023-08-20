Rain or Shine bows out with loss to UC Irvine

RAIN or Shine struggled in offense against a bigger and quicker opponent to absorb a 54-point defeat, 115-61 to the US NCAA Division I team UC Irvine in its final William Jones Cup assignment at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

The loss appeared imminent when the Elasto Painters couldn’t make their shots early in the game, shooting on a measly 1 of 20 from the field and missing all of 10 tries from three-point territory.

That spelled doom for the Filipinos as the Americans, who already clinched the Jones Cup title on Saturday after beating erstwhile undefeated Chinese Taipei A, made sure to take advantage of ROS shooting woes, building a 26-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Making matters worse for the Elasto Painters was the ejection of import Nick Evans with close to five. minutes left in the first quarter because of unsportsmanlike foul after shoving an American player.

He was slapped a technical foul after engaging the UC Irvine coaching staff in a verbiral altercation.

The offense slowly picked up in the ensuing quarters but it was already too late as UC’s lead went beyond reach.

Derin Saran led the way with 23 points while forwards Emilis Butkus added 18 and Devin Tellis with 16 as UC swept all eight games in the tournament.

Andrei Caracut was the lone double digit scorer for the Filipinos with 14 as Rain or Shine finished the tournament with a 2-6 record.