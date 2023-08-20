PHL’s 6-year national health research agenda unveiled

The updated National Unified Health Research Agenda (NUHRA) for 2023 to 2028 was launched during the Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) Week celebration in Tacloban City on August 10.

Covering a six-year period, the NUHRA provides focus and direction to health research and development initiatives in the country.

In his speech, PNHRS lead coordinator Dr. Jaime C. Montoya emphasized how the agenda “is crucial in advancing health as it provides a clear direction for research and development and guides better decision-making of health research generators, funders, and end-users.”

Spearheaded by the PNHRS Research Agenda Management Committee, the development of the updated document is born from 17 regional consultations, and involves inputs from a variety of research stakeholders.

According to Montoya, the consultations served as opportunities for research stakeholders to participate in government policy and decision-making.

“This also meant developing the new agenda through the inputs of regional research stakeholders to ensure its relevance to their local context,” said Montoya, the director of the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

From the consultations, a total of 170 health research priorities were identified and consolidated into themes and sub-themes.

The main themes under the updated NUHRA are the following, which will guide health research efforts in the country from 2023 to 2028: