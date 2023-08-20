Our Lady of Antipolo image enshrined at Limasawa shrine

A replica statue of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, or Our Lady of Antipolo, made its way to the site of the first recorded Easter Mass in the Philippines.

The image was first welcomed by Bishop Prescioso Cantillas at the Maasin Cathedral on August 6 before it was brought and enthroned at the Magallanes Shrine in Limasawa Island on August 8.

The enthronement took place during Mass presided over by Fr. Reynante Tolentino, rector of the Antipolo Cathedral, or the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

“Since this image of the Blessed Virgin also came to our country, she has strengthened our faith, hope and love,” said Fr. Francis Edward Baasis of the Antipolo Diocesan Commission on Social Communications in his homily.

“And now that she is already here also reminds us to imitate her in serving her Son and the Church in our country,” he said.

After reading the certificate of donation, the shrine’s parish priest, Fr. Reynaldo Alonzo Jr., explained the relevance of the Virgin’s image on the island.

Oftentimes, according to him, they have to cross to the mainland even amid big waves.

“The image and presence of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is very relevant to us because it reminds us that our Mother, the Blessed Mary, is our guide, always our guide for a safe trip toward the mainland,” Alonzo said.

In November 2022, a replica of Antipolo’s patroness was enshrined at the Church of the Assumption in Connecticut’s Westport community.

In October 2021, another replica was also enthroned at the Basilica di Santo Stefano Maggiore in Milan, Italy.

Image credits: Diocese of Maasin





