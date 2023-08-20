Laguna bamboo industry eyes boost via DOST-FPRDI project

Bamboo growers, manufacturers, artisans and traders in Laguna can expect better days ahead as the Forest Products Research and Development Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-FPRDI) is working on a project that aims to strengthen the province’s bamboo industry.

With a budget of P2.1 million, the project has mapped out the industry and analyzed the constraints facing different bamboo stakeholders—from farmers and suppliers, to the market and end-users.

It has also studied the current status and prospects of each bamboo enterprise, and consequently identified firm-level and industry-wide interventions based on their needs.

“Currently, there are 95 bamboo-based businesses in the province. This number alone suggests how much potential the province has in terms of developing its bamboo industry through the support of the local government unit [LGU] and other private and government organizations,” explained DOST-FPRDI Director Romulo T. Aggangan.

Recently, DOST-FPRDI initiated a forum attended by 28 bamboo enterprises and 70 LGU representatives from Laguna.

Institute Deputy Director Rico J. Cabangon presented the different bamboo technologies and technical assistance the DOST-FPRDI could offer to the industry, while For. Venerando Garcia, Community Environment and Natural Resources officer, presented relevant rules and policies affecting the bamboo industry.

Emmanuel Lee Lapitan of the Department of Trade and Industry Laguna discussed various bamboo products that are in-demand locally and abroad, and the services that can be availed from DTI.

Meanwhile, Dr. Florentino O. Tesoro, former DOST-FPRDI director and current chairman of the Bamboo Professionals Inc., presented a proposal for the establishment of a Laguna Bamboo Industry Development Council, which will be reviewed by the provincial government.

Aside from DOST-FPRDI officials headed by Aggangan, Cabangon, Technical Services Division Chief Dr. Maria Cielito G. Siladan and Technology Innovation Division Chief Dr. Loreto A. Novicio, also present during the forum were Laguna Gov.Ramil L. Hernandez, DOST-Laguna’s Provincial Director Samuel L. Caperiña, and DOST-PCAARRD’s Rebeka A. Paller and Geoffrey Gacayan, among others.

The project is being led by Drs. Ma. Cecile B. Zamora and Carl Anthony O. Lantican. It is funded by the DOST-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development.

