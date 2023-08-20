Farm Fresh, Letran extend aid to Typhoon Egay-affected Kapampangans

FARM Fresh-Letran returned to the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Saturday morning not for a basketball game but to give back to the Kapampangans affected by Super Typhoon Egay.

The Squires, also called the Milkers, distributed 1,750 packs of relief goods to help in the recovery of barangays San Pedro and Sto. Nino.

“Our sports teams not only aim for victory on the field, but they also embody a fundamental value: helping in times of need,” said Frank Lao, owner of Farm Fresh and Strong Group, which supports the Letran juniors basketball program.

“It’s about instilling in our young athletes the importance of being compassionate and making a positive impact beyond the game,” Lao said. “Together, we cultivate a spirit of unity and service that goes hand in hand with our pursuit of excellence.”

“At Letran, we believe that true greatness is not solely measured by victories on the court or field, but by the compassion and charity we extend to those in need,” said Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, Letran’s athletic director. “Charity stands as a cornerstone of our varsity teams, reminding our student-athletes that their role transcends sports.”

“Through their dedication to service, they exemplify the Arriba spirit of Letran, where character, integrity, and community intertwine to create a legacy that extends far beyond the arena,” Calvo added.

Farm Fresh-Letran was scheduled to compete against Pampanga-Pradera Theme Park in the best-of-three national finals of the PSL last July 29. The series opener was postponed and later canceled due to Pampanga being declared a state of calamity following the damage caused by “Egay.”

The Milkers and the Delta were declared co-champions of the under-18 tournament. Student-athletes Timo Cruz, Basti Reyes, Jovel Baliling, Dwyane Paguio, Ricardo Sumagang, Jolo Navarro, Justine Hugo, Boe Gelin, Kurt Gabinete, Alvin Villanueva, Clintone Pico, and Krstc Da Silva, along with assistant coach Bong Solian, personally distributed the goods to the families gathered inside Bren Z. Guiao Stadium.

Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the Milkers to his constituents.

“We are immensely thankful to the Lao Family and the Letran Squires for their unwavering support and contribution to the relief efforts for the victims of Typhoon Egay in Pampanga,” Pineda said. “Your generosity and solidarity have brought hope and comfort to those affected by the disaster.”