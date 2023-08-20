Bong Go pitches responsible marketing for sustainable growth, public trust in real estate

IN a gathering of real estate professionals and industry experts, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the shared responsibility of both government and the private sector in promoting responsible and sustainable best practices.

The event, with a theme “Responsible Real Estate Marketing: Accurate Representation for Sustainable Public Trust” was held at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City on Friday, August 18. It underscored the pivotal role of the real estate sector in the country’s economy while emphasizing ethical practices and accurate representation to build public trust.

“I am truly honored to stand before you today at this important event focusing on responsible real estate marketing, and accurate representation for sustainable public trust. It is a pleasure to see many dedicated and passionate individuals gathered here, all of whom play a vital role in shaping the future of the real estate industry in the Philippines,” said Go.

The senator highlighted the symbiotic relationship between responsible real estate marketing and sustainable economic growth. With his understanding of the industry, the senator explained how the real estate sector could serve as a catalyst for economic development, job creation, and overall national progress.

Trust between consumers and real estate developers, he stressed, is paramount for a thriving industry: “The objective of this event is clear – to create a platform for the exchange of experiences, the sharing of insights, and the elevation of industry standards. We believe that by coming together we can collectively enhance the way we operate, ensuring that our practices are always in line with the highest standard of professionalism, ethics, and transparency.”

The lawmaker also shared some of his efforts as a legislator, housing advocate, and member of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement.

Go earlier filed Senate Bill Nos. 192 and 426, which proposed the Rental Housing Subsidy Program and the National Housing Development, Production and Financing Program, respectively. These bills are part of his efforts to ensure that the homeless have access to safe and affordable shelters.

SBN 192 is designed to provide sustainable and habitable housing to Filipinos impacted by disasters and other crises. The bill also calls for the development of a housing and social protection program that will give disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies provided by the government.

Go also advocates for SBN 426, which seeks to enhance housing production by fostering partnerships among stakeholders to address the social housing needs of Filipino families.

The bill aims to generate and mobilize funds to establish a sustainable, accessible, and affordable housing financing system for the country’s informal settlers. In addition, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and its attached key shelter agencies shall strengthen the implementation of the crucial elements of the NHDPF program.

Go also filed SBN 2108 or the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) which focuses on the holistic development of sustainable communities. SBN 2108 institutionalizes the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), a flagship housing initiative initiated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Under the program, the 4PH aims to build six million units by the end of Marcos’ term. Being the lead agency of the program, DHSUD has previously issued Department Circular 2023-004, granting authority to the agency’s partner local government units (LGUs) to execute and implement measures to bridge their respective housing gaps under the 4PH.

“These measures are aligned with our initiative to provide adequate and affordable housing to several families who lacked decent housing. I am truly excited about the discussions that will take place today. The insights you gain here will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of your individual careers as well as the overall advancement of the real estate sales landscape in our nation through shared knowledge and collective delegation, we can foster an environment where responsible real estate marketing becomes synonymous with sustainable public trust,” Go said.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





