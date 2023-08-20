BLUES POWER | Witnessing Lampano Alley on a magical night

Wednesday night August 16 – at the risk of sounding sacrilegious – was a near-religious experience.

Binky Lampano and Lampano Alley closed down an evening where the Philippine Blues Society came out of a four-year hibernation with a bang of a show that in my opinion is 2023’s best thus far.

I haven’t seen Lampano perform in close to two decades, and Wednesday only affirmed my awe in this man with an African-American blue-eyed soul.

And yes, the man with the big gravelly voice isn’t just a performer – he is a storyteller.

Like one of those reverends you see in those Southern United States church services, Lampano used the 19 East stage as his pulpit. Lampano held the audience in his thrall as he performed blues classics and his own tunes.

And that was an incredible set by Lampano Alley. Clearly, their one and only album Tales from the Alley does not do their live show justice.

We all know how good Simon Tan is on bass. How Edwin Vergara doesn’t need to dazzle you with all these licks as his simple style is a delight to listen to. And how Rey Vinoya – one of my favorite drummers who in my opinion is underrated – is a master of subtlety but with groove and meaning. But Ian Lofamia matched Lampano’s performance!

He drove that set just as good.

It isn’t the first time I have seen Lofamia not at all.

Most recently, he performed for a pair of shows I produced at 70s Bistro as he played alongside Bughaw Brew (Johnny Blue and Nitoy Adriano are his cohorts there). He has always been outstanding, but Wednesday night he was incandescent.

However, the big “revelation” of the evening for me is when the Blue Rats’ Jamie Wilson and Lampano teamed up for a pair of songs that closed out the former band’s set – Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour” and U2’s “When Love Comes to Town.”

The duo – to borrow the words of the Philippine Blues Society’s Roy Allan Magturo – are like a modern-day Blues Brothers. They’ve got power and chutzpah!

Watching them perform I thought, “Jeez, Jamie’s got a thicker voice than Binky’s!” The sheer power and joy of their performance! Somebody record this duo post-haste and I mean it!

The Blue Rats are always an immensely enjoyable act; a premier one. I love how in spite of putting a huge lineup on stage you can hear the distinct lines everyone performs. I love how they can change up the feel of their songs depending on the vocalist.

I have to admit I got teary-eyed when they performed their third song of the set — “That’s What Love Will Make You Do” from Milton Campbell although the version they did was from Janiva Magness.

That was classy!

And there was the opening act of Aki and Kwakoy – a powerful set that set the tone for the evening.

A performance’s worth is measured by how long after the final encore is played and the applause has died down you remember it. It beats in your chest and you play it endlessly in your mind’s eye.

I am glad I am a witness to Wednesday evening August 16. And I came to the show nursing the flu.

When the Philippine Blues Society’s Elwyn Zalamea saw me at the venue, he asked, “Aren’t you sick?”

“Yes, I am but you need the blues to chase the blues away.”

“That’s right,” he said and nodded in approval.

What a homecoming for Lampano (including his show at 78 45 33 last August 4 that was described by attendees as “magical”)!

And what a comeback by the Philippine Blues Society!

Thanks Eddie Boy Santos, Roy Allan Magturo, Elwyn Zalamea, Dudee Alfonso, and Peng Perez.

Image credits: Rick Olivares





