Zero-party data gaining ground in PHL

There is a significant shift in the mindset of marketers in the Philippines regarding the phasing out of third-party cookies, according to cloud communications company Twilio.

The San Francisco-based company noted 94 percent of marketers are now more open to this impending shift, receiving the opportunity to strengthen trust among customers through the use of other data sources, particularly zero and first-party data.

“In the new consumer data revolution, it is critical that businesses rethink their approach to data to drive more impactful customer engagement,” said Nicholas Kontopoulos, vice president of marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan, Twilio. “Trust is now the underpinning factor for success with the Filipino consumer, so brands need to be more transparent in communicating how they collect and use data to unlock meaningful value.”

According to the report “When Consumers Control Data: How to Build Trust and Succeed in the New Digital Era,” Filipino marketers possess a basic understanding of the positive value of first-party data, or those that are directly and voluntarily shared by customers. Among which include targeting the right customers (68 percent), providing more accuracy, flexibility, and control (68 percent), and better compliance with local data privacy laws (53 percent).

The study also observed that third-party cookies have fueled skepticism in recent years as high-profile breaches shed light on data privacy concerns. Amid mounting regulatory and consumer pressure for better control and transparency around data sharing, major web browsers have phased out support for third-party cookies, with Google following suit by 2024.

While this created an initial panic in an advertising industry that has become cookie-reliant, marketers in the Philippines now recognize the potential of zero-party data to build stronger consumer trust.

Zero-party data allows brands to customize marketing efforts based on each consumer’s preferences and motivations; improve services through consumer feedback on issues; and strengthen relationships by creating a better sense of trust. Majority of marketers in the Philippines (94 percent) are already collecting zero-party data through social media polls (73 percent), surveys (67 percent), and online registrations (67 percent), and this is a step in the right direction, given increased consumer expectations around consent and transparency.

While 55 percent of organizations in the Philippines feel more prepared to ride off to the third-party cookie sunset than they were in 2021, the challenges remain in consolidating zero and first-party data from various systems and platforms and overcoming consumer reluctance to share personal data. These challenges necessitate a more refined approach to the overall customer experience with a brand’s touchpoints.