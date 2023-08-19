Sojourn in Krakow: Discovering the hidden gems of Poland’s former capital

After exploring the Baltic countries, I found myself back in Poland for the next leg of my trip. I started in Warsaw, but now I was eager to reach my next destination, Krakow, the country’s official capital until 1596. I made a rough mental list of the places I’ll visit. Like in other circumstances in new cities I planned to visit, I kept an open mind. I checked both my paper and e-ticket for the time and train I needed to board. As the train stopped and opened its doors, I boarded and was on my way.

Wandering in the Old Town

Wawel Cathedral and St. Mary’s Basilica

As in many European cities, Krakow has a charming old town showcasing its history, culture, and architecture. As you walk towards market square, the Cloth Hall and St. Mary’s Basilica will grab your attention. The Cloth Hall has a history that spans six centuries when it teemed with traders. Today, it’s home to many shops, a vestige of its former self during ancient times. St. Mary’s Basilica’s fetching interiors consist of stained-glass windows and a detailed altarpiece.

The Wawel Castle complex provides visitors with an impression of the royal court’s lives. This 16th century relic is now a museum where tourists can visit the Royal Private Apartments and State Rooms just to name a few. Inside the rooms I found elaborate décor, detailed tapestries, and paintings.

Auschwitz

I walked into the Wawel Cathedral, which was also within the castle grounds. The cathedral dates to the 11th century. It underwent many renovations over the centuries; its current Gothic-inspired appearance dates to the 1710s. Many of Poland’s heroes, royalty, and prominent people are buried in the cathedral’s crypts.

Schindler’s List

I saw the movie Schindler’s List some years ago. When I found out that the factory Oskar Schindler used to save more than a thousand Jews was now a museum, I decided to visit. The complex isn’t just about Schindler’s List, but also historical events revolving around Krakow’s German occupation and World War II. The museum contains recreated exhibits (even sounds) of those times. In one of the rooms, I saw the desk used during the filming of the movie and a cube filled with products made in the factory.

Remembering a Dark Past

I’ve only heard and read about Auschwitz-Birkenau when I was still a student. Since I was in Krakow, I finally had the chance to visit and see the concentration camp in person. I booked a guided tour to get in-depth explanations and anecdotes about the memorial and museum. The trip was an emotionally heavy experience. I felt similar feelings when I visited the Killing Fields and Tuol Sleng in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It was a mind-boggling experience to hear about the deception and murder the Nazis systematically implemented on the Jews.

Cloth Hall in the old town and Wieli czka Salt Mine

Our group moved from one section of the concentration camp to another. Other than tour groups, the eerie and empty roads and buildings made thinking about the atrocities more harrowing. We went to exhibits of clothes, furniture, household items, and shoes the victims left behind. The Nazis also cut the hair of victims they planned to profit from. Our guide took us to living quarters and illustrated the squalid condition of those imprisoned in Auschwitz. We also went to the gas chambers and walls where escaping prisoners were shot. The entire museum wanted to make a point, learn from the past and never forget.

Exploring Wieliczka

I combined a day trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau with the Wieliczka Salt Mine. I was looking forward to visiting the salt mine after a heave experience of learning more about the victims of the Nazis in Poland. The salt mine is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was a major source of income during ancient times. Our group had to walk down several flights of stairs and go through passageways to explore the different chambers. The latter contained recreated tools and machines that enabled workers to move salt from the mine to the surface. What I found striking was the sculptures and murals made of salt. The details in works of (salt) art such as the Last Supper, Pope John Paul II, biblical scenes, crucifixes, chapels, and depictions of royalty were eye-catching.

Krakow is a noteworthy destination that I was glad I included in my itinerary when I traveled around Central and Eastern Europe. This Polish city retained its old-world charm with its renovation of its cultural and historic landmarks and monuments. The architectural gems such as the St. Mary’s Basilica, the old town, Wawel Castle and Cathedral, as well as the Wieliczka Salt Mine and even Auschwitz, are vestiges of the country’s storied past and the reasons tourists visit.

Image credits: Joshua Berida





