Should you make the switch to an eSIM?

While the iPhone might not always be the first to introduce new features and technologies compared to their Android counterparts, Apple has undoubtedly taken the lead in pioneering the art of subtraction. From the removal of the beloved headphone jack and excluding the wall charger, we may soon bid goodbye to the SIM card slot next.

Apple excels in making the once-familiar vanish from our tech landscape, but introducing the eSIM (embedded SIM) actually brings with it a host of benefits and could reshape how we connect and communicate.

SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) cards were first introduced in the early 1990s. These tiny chips held the key to mobile access, storing user information and network details. They ushered in an era of wireless communication, liberating us from the confines of landlines and enabling connectivity on the go.

The eSIM represents a natural progression in the world of mobile communication. Unlike traditional SIM cards, eSIMs are directly integrated into devices. This eliminates the need for physical card insertion and removal, making it a seamless experience for users to switch between carriers and activate new plans.

The Apple Watch Series 3, released in 2017, marked a significant milestone as the first mainstream device to incorporate eSIM technology. This advancement allowed users to connect their smartwatches to cellular networks without the requirement of a physical SIM card. Apple’s adoption of eSIM technology not only signaled a shift in the mobile landscape, but also set the stage for the wider adoption of eSIMs across various devices.

One of the most compelling advantages of eSIM technology is its effortless activation. Activating an eSIM is as simple as scanning a QR code. Soon, users won’t even need to visit a store or handle physical cards to activate their mobile services. This streamlined process saves time and effort. With no physical card to lose or damage, eSIMs offer an added layer of security for users’ mobile identities and data.

Just like the Apple Watch, eSIM technology is not limited to smartphones. It’s a crucial enabler for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, allowing various devices to connect and communicate seamlessly.

The switch would also have a positive impact on the environment. By eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, eSIMs contribute to a reduction in electronic waste, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Now it seems that eSIMs are going to be even more mainstream as Smart Communications, Inc introduced the Philippines’ first prepaid eSIM.

The digital version of the physical SIM card, the eSIM allows for a quick and hassle-free way for mobile users to enjoy local data, call, and text. Users only have to simply scan the Smart Prepaid eSIM, which comes in the form of a unique QR code containing a Smart Prepaid account number, to connect to data, call, and text services.

Initially, the prepaid eSIM comes in the form of a printed card. But soon, subscribers will also have the option to receive their eSIM in digital form, such as via email or voucher. Because there’s no physical SIM card, eSIM users don’t have to worry about the lack of a SIM slot in their device as well as losing or damaging their main physical SIM.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM is perfect for mobile users who want to experience Smart’s fastest speeds and widest coverage without taking up a SIM slot in their handset. These include Apple device users who can now finally enjoy the convenience being able to switch between two or more accounts or SIM profiles in just one device.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM also holds tremendous value for both tourists and returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Travelers can bid farewell to the hassle of hunting for local SIM cards upon arrival. With the eSIM, they can activate local mobile services, promptly allowing them to stay connected, make calls, and send messages seamlessly, all while benefiting from affordable local rates.

Moreover, unlike roaming services that only cover mobile internet, the Smart Prepaid eSIM enables tourists to make calls and send text messages. Having a local eSIM also gives them access to local rates that are significantly more affordable than roaming rates.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM is compatible with eSIM-capable devices, such as the latest flagship handsets of Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung, tablets, and smartwatches.

Just like the regular Smart Prepaid SIM, the eSIM version also comes with up to 21 GB free data, which subscribers can claim by first, activating and registering their eSIM; and second, by downloading the Smart GigaLife App to conveniently manage their prepaid account.

Subscribers who successfully activate and register their eSIM will get 5 GB free data, and those who download the GigaLife App shall enjoy additional 16 GB free data. The Smart Prepaid eSIM is available for only P99 in major airports, Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, the Smart Online Store, and Smart flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.

All subscribers are required to register their Smart Prepaid eSIM at www.smart.com.ph/simreg.

Affordable unlimited prepaid internet

As the new school year approaches and the cost of living continues to rise, finding cost-effective solutions becomes crucial for Filipino families. In today’s digital age, a reliable internet connection is more essential than ever, especially for educational purposes. Whether it’s staying connected for remote learning, accessing educational resources, or simply staying in touch, having a fast and dependable internet connection is a necessity.

This is why the new Smart Bro Home WiFi stands out as an option providing unlimited connectivity, making it an attractive choice for families seeking an affordable yet robust internet solution.

Smart Bro Home WiFi, ensures families can enjoy an uninterrupted internet experience without stretching their budget. For just P995, you can get the complete Smart Bro Home WiFi kit along with unlimited WiFi for an entire month—a substantial upgrade from the mere 50GB of data valid for 7 days offered by other prepaid WiFi services. This translates to more data over an extended period at a superior price point. Installation is hassle-free; simply plug it in and you’re good to go.

Registered Smart Bro Home WiFi users gain access to exclusive load offers via the Giga Life App. The new Famload All Access and Famload All Access+ packages offer ample data allocations for daily usage. For instance, Famload All Access 199 provides 1GB of all-access data daily, plus an extra 25GB for 7 days. Famload All Access 299 offers 1GB all access every day + 50GB for 7 days, while Famload All Access 999 delivers 1GB all access every day + 100GB for 30 days.

Moreover, the New Famload All Access+ packages present an even more generous offering: Famload All Access+ 349 provides 2GB all access every day + 25GB for 7 days; Famload All Access+ 449 offers 2GB all access every day + 50GB for 7 days; and finally, Famload All Access+ 1149 extends 2GB all access every day + 100GB for 30 days.

These packages are thoughtfully designed to cater to families seeking to stay connected across multiple devices. Notably, the new Famload offers surpass the previous Famload Video and Famload Video Plus options and are exclusively available to registered Smart Bro Home WiFi subscribers via the Giga Life App.

The Smart Bro Home WiFi is available through the Smart Online Store, Lazada, Shopee, PLDT-Smart stores, and telco tiangges. However, be aware that this limited-time offer is available only until September 30, 2023, and supplies are limited.

Whether you’re considering a backup internet connection or seeking a personal one, Smart Bro Home WiFi proves to be the intelligent choice for families wishing to remain connected and make the most of their digital lifestyle.