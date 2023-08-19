Save big with foodpanda’s Spectacular Grocery Sale

Get ready for the most anticipated event of the year as online food and grocery platform foodpanda unveils Groceries Day, an extraordinary three-day shopping extravaganza ongoing until tomorrow, August 20.

Whether you’re an existing foodpanda app user or a fresh face in the foodpanda family, Groceries Day is your ticket to indulge in an unmatched experience of incredible deals and discounts on a wide range of grocery items, exclusively available on the foodpanda app.

“We are thrilled to announce Groceries Day, the biggest grocery sale of the season. This event is our way of giving back to our valued customers, offering them unparalleled savings and convenience in their grocery shopping experience,” says Danielle Eleazar, head of marketing at foodpanda Philippines.

Groceries Day offers customers incredible deals and discounts across an assortment of grocery items on the foodpanda app. This fantastic opportunity also allows customers to revel in big savings, with discounts of up to 70 percent and an additional P300 discount using the code: GROCERDAY.

In a unique offering, a bunch of your favorite brands have come together to make Groceries Day an unforgettable experience. Some of these are Selecta and PepsiCo, serving up treats like Selecta’s Supreme Best Seller ice creams, Ruffles, Cheetos, FritoLay, Lay’s Truffle, and Quaker Oats. Par of this exciting lineup as well are Nature Spring, URC, Colgate and Palmolive.

