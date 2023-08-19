San Juan City to hold Makabagong San Juan Barangay Caravan

Mayor Francis Zamora will lead the conduct of the Makabagong San Juan Barangay Caravan in Barangay Onse, tomorrow, August 18, 2023 at 930am at the barangay covered basketball court. This one-stop-shop event aims to provide a wide range of free services to the local community, ensuring access to essential healthcare, legal assistance, employment opportunities, and more.

The Barangay Caravan will offer various services to address the diverse needs of the community. Free medical services, including tooth extraction, medical consultation, and the provision of medicines and a feeding program will be available to all attendees. In addition, the event will provide important vaccinations such as COVID booster shots, anti-polio, rubella, and measles vaccines for children aged 0-59 months, while senior citizens will have access to flu vaccines. Likewise, adolescent women aged 10-14 can benefit from the HPV vaccine. The Public Assistance Center will also be part of caravan, which shall accept application for medical, burial and financial assistance.

Mayor Zamora claimed that the Caravan represents the city government’s commitment to bringing inclusive and comprehensive services to the heart of our communities. “We want to ensure that every resident, regardless of age or background, has access to the healthcare services they need. By providing free medical consultations, vaccines, and medicines, and even free haircut, we aim to promote the well-being and overall health of our constituents,” he said.

The local government will also highlight other services available at the caravan. Recognizing the needs of the community go beyond healthcare services, it also tapped the various local agencies to facilitate a range of free services to ensure a holistic approach to community development. From legal assistance to job opportunities, its main goal is to empower the constituents and support their overall well-being.

“The event will not only focus on healthcare but will also offer free legal consultations from our dedicated city legal team, we’ll also be addressing local civil registry concerns of the residents through our local civil registry department. There will also be support services available through the women’s desk, offering assistance on various women’s issues and a desk for police clearance application, all of which are services from our local PNP. The Population and Development Office (POPDEV) will provide free family planning and marriage consultations, ensuring accessibility to crucial resources. Furthermore, our City Treasury Department, Business Permits and Licenses Office and City Assessment Department will likewise provide desks for tax payment and other concerns and queries on taxes and permits,” he proudly added.

The Barangay Caravan will also provide free anti-rabies vaccines for pets; conduct skills registration, and host a local recruitment activity where job applicants have the opportunity to be hired on the spot. Furthermore, the event will facilitate the registration and application process for senior citizen, PWD, health and solo parent identification cards.

Mayor Zamora also announced a key partnership with Kadiwa during the caravan, “We are pleased to collaborate again with Kadiwa to provide our constituents the opportunity to purchase vegetables, fruits, eggs, and rice at the comforts of their own barangay and at more affordable prices, ensuring access to nutritious food for all.”

“The Makabagong San Juan Barangay Caravan, which kicked off a test run last Friday, August 11, 2023 in Barangay Corazon de Jesus, is part of our ongoing commitment to provide holistic services to our community on a weekly basis. It represents our dedication to bringing the government closer to our people and addressing their needs. We hope that this event will have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our constituents,” he furthered.