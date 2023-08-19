LINYA-LINYA LAND 2023 | Ebe Dancel to lead celebration of collaboration and advocacy

After four years, the anticipated Linya-Linya Land (LLL) 2023 returns to take its funny and relatable play on words to greater heights by showcasing the most notable names in music, comedy, and the arts all in one event to empower communities and champion its advocacy for social change.

In this multi-format fest, Filipino singer-songwriters Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, and Nica del Rosario; the bands Cheats and Autotelic; and standup comedians Victor Anastacio, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, GB Labrador, and Jeleen Cubillas will headline LLL this year.

Ebe Dancel

In celebration of Philippine art, Manix Abrera, Rob Cham, and Pol Medina Jr. will be exhibiting their talents at the ‘art’ market, while Panch Alvarez and AG Sano will bring their craft to life through murals.

“It’s a culmination of all our collaborators and celebration of their works and pushing for their advocacies,” said Ali Sangalang, the founder of Linya-Linya. With various creative disciplines distinct from one another, Sangalang added, “Magkakalinya pa rin kahit magkakaiba ng linya (We’re lined up although we’re in different lines).”

Over the years, Linya-Linya has collaborated with various musicians, artists, and now, comedians to produce their merchandise, from shirts to coffee mugs. They extended help to different beneficiaries when the pandemic started and pushed for various advocacies. Combining collaboration and advocacy, LLL 2023 aims to create an “integrated experience” for the community and fans.

This is the first event after the pandemic that Linya-Linya launched since 2019, said co-founder Jim Bacarro. With restrictions easing, he said LLL 2023 is an “ultimate celebration” to “show their things to the community.”

Bacarro told SoundStrip, “[The pandemic] pushed us to our limits as content creators and entrepreneurs. We knew that the most important and valuable thing was our creative ideas and our community.”

Owing it to their supporters, they kept on giving them content from films to more laughs and hope. In turn, the community also kept on buying their shirts despite it being “the worst time in humanity,” Bacarro added.

What started as doodles on lined notebooks and jokes to live by as government employees by Sangalang and Pancho Alvarez evolved into a “content creation” business, as Bacarro clarified, where people can relate, laugh, and be mad to the same sentiments printed in their shirts because, as Linya-Linya say, “Gets ka namin (We get you).”

“We owed it to our community. That was our role. During the pandemic, we established who we are in the society, culture, and what we want to be remembered for: it was to be the friend that laughs, cries, gets mad, and marches on the streets with you,” Bacarro said.

With the promise not just to entertain but also to push for meaningful advocacies and community-wide initiatives, LLL 2023 will be a bigger and better event for everyone.

Aside from main stage performances, LLL 2023 will have a dedicated space for arts and crafts, side activities, fair-themed games, and lifestyle and wellness booths, while an open-mic session will highlight the talents of breakthrough artists in music, spoken-word poetry, comedy, and other performance art forms that will add more fun and excitement to the event.

“We’re happy as Linya-Linya to provide space for these talented artists to share their talent and to connect the advocacies that are important to us. This will be a venue for everyone to enjoy and have fun, but at the same time, a meaningful experience for everyone to connect,” said Sangalang.

Linya-Linya Land 2023 will be on August 26, 2023 (Saturday) at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City from 3 pm onwards. Tickets are available online via bit.ly/linyalinyaland2023 and will be sold in select Linya-Linya stores in Metro Manila. For more information about the event, check out the social media pages of Linya-Linya.

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto/BM






