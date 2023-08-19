La Salle GH students victorious in 2023 International History Olympiad

FOR two young schoolboys from La Salle Green Hills (LSGH), planning for the future meant learning from the past…

Jose Iñigo Beltran and Carlos Sebastian Santos made a commitment to lead the world with the breadth and depth of their vast knowledge of history. That just happened at the 2023 International History Olympiad in Rome from July 23 to 30.

Proving that the Philippines can compete at the highest level, the dynamic duo took on 39 students in the Varsity Division, who were among 259 participants from leading schools and academies in 33 cities around the world. Both came away with a slew of medals that would make them leading contenders on the global stage.

Their respective individual achievements included gold medals in “Roman History” and the “Knockout Varsity” event; silvers in “East Asian History,” “African & Middle Eastern History” and “Catholic History;” as well as bronzes in “Italian Military History” and “Popular Music History.”

As a tandem, Beltran and Santos finished third at the “Hextathlon” event, which consisted of six different types of quizzes.

At the close of the tournament, the former won individual sixth place in the headline event: the “Varsity Division of the International History Bee” World Championships, which covered all world history topics.

“Competing at the International History Olympiad was the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m so happy all the effort paid off! The endorsement of the IAC gives you an idea of the prestige involved,” commented Beltran.

He added that for him, the big prize was the Roman History Bee, but with Sebastian, “it’s been fantastic to walk away with so many medals. It was also an incredible opportunity to make so many new friends among this amazing community from across the world. We felt we represented the Philippines well!”

For Sebastian, it was an overall “fun and fulfilling experience,” as he was “happy to have competed with the best history students from around the world. It’s also nice being able to make new friends who share the same interest.”