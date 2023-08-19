Israeli Embassy supports Brigada Eskwela, creates Jerusalem Learning Resource Center 

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines participated in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Brigada Eskwela at Bagong Tanyag Elementary School (BTES) – Annex A and transformed a vacant space into a mini library called Jerusalem Learning Resource Center.

“The Israeli Embassy has actively participated in Brigada Eskwela to support the Department of Education since 2015. With unwavering dedication, the Embassy’s staff invests considerable time and effort into actively participating in this noble initiative. Through this volunteer event, we connect and support the most important aspect of a country: education. We believe that we need to help one another to provide for the needs of the young generation to develop further their skills and knowledge that will impact the future of the country. Education is also so important in the Jewish ethos,” Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said.

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Israeli Embassy for supporting Brigada Eskwela 2023 in the City of Taguig. “We will remember this kindness and generosity,” Mayor Cayetano said in her message.

The Jerusalem Learning Resource Center was designed and filled with amenities such as tables, bean bags, bookshelves, throw pillows, etc. It is expected to be fully furnished with more educational materials and items such as television, wall fans, and water dispenser donated by the Embassy ahead of the opening of classes.

“As my ambassador said, education is one of the most important pillars of the Jewish and Israeli culture. We encourage and are being encouraged to be curious and to ask questions. I hope bringing Jerusalem’s spirit of learning to this very school and mini library here in Taguig would help our future generations in growing and flourishing and achieving new highs and will deepen the already strong bond between our countries,” Deputy Ambassador Esty Buzgan shared.

The school faculty members headed by Principal Donnabel Balantac extended thanks to the volunteers of the Israeli Embassy. “Your help to provide a reading space for our learners will motivate them to strive harder, to dream big, and think bigger,” Principal Balantac expressed.

The Embassy staff also helped in repainting the tables. Present during the event held on August 18 were the city government officials, school faculty members, parents, and pupils. Around 2000 students are currently enrolled in BTES and they will have free access to the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center.

Image credits: Israel in the Philippines/Facebook





